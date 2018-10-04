New owners of Soho Food Park looking to bring new improvements to community hotspot 

By Lindsey Baxter | l.baxter@mycityjournals.com

Shree Sharma, Craig Hale and Ben Hale purchased the Soho Food Park from its founders with the vision to maintain its integrity and fun while improving the property for the community. Ben and his family live in the area and have been coming to the Soho Food Park since it opened four years ago.

“When the opportunity came up, we grabbed at it and we were really excited about it,” he said.

The new owners have already made improvements to the Soho Food Park, including free Wi-Fi for the customers and a Wi-Fi network for the trucks to use as well. The Soho Food Park is also now open six days a week instead of just three; it is open Monday–Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 or 9, depending on when the customers leave. Ben says if customers are there eating and enjoying their time, the trucks are there as well. There is a constant variety of six different trucks each night and Ben wants to continue to mix things up with the scheduling of the food trucks.

“Every single update we would want to do has to go through the design review board and the city council has to vote on it. We don’t have approval on anything yet. We are working on the plans now and are in talks with the city to know what we want to do and the few people that we do know are excited about it — it’s a very much open-ended thing. There are certain physical improvements to this property that we would like to do to improve the experience for the trucks and for the guests,” he said.

The improvements to the property are evident as the Soho Food Park has customers every night it is open, and the Wi-Fi is an added bonus for customers and food truck owners. The truck owners love coming to the Soho Food Park, the atmosphere and getting to know the customers, and love seeing regulars come back for their food. Nikki Noguera has been working with her family food truck for four years and has been coming to Soho for the last three years. She loves to taste all the different food from the different trucks as well as get to know the customers.

Brad Peck from San Diablo Artisan Churros has been coming to the Soho Food Park for the last month and half and says it is one of their best nights.

Jim, a first time visitor, needed to kill some time and had a friend recommend the Soho Food Park. He came and tried a foot-long corn dog. “It was delicious and the atmosphere is pretty cool. Definitely a good night,” he said.

Soho Food Park is a place for all people in all walks of life to have a great time. Music fills the background, delicious smells waft through the air and twinkle lights turn on at the exact moment of dusk. The Soho Food Park is a staple of Holladay where everyone is welcome and can enjoy a fantastic night out.

“One of the things that makes us unique — it’s about the food trucks — but it’s about more than that,” said Ben. “We really just want to make this an awesome place for people to be. So everything we do we try and build that idea into it — this is going to be a great place to be and hang out.”



