Video streaming now available for council meetings

By Cassie Goff | cassie@mycityjournals.com

After a handful of requests from residents to livestream the city council’s public meetings, the city is in the process of testing a new streaming service. These streams are posted to YouTube and available through the city’s Facebook page.

One of the resident comments that sparked this initiative came from Kimberly Kraan during a public meeting on May 8. “Listening in, most meetings are impossible to follow. The communications are garbled. There are Facebook groups that I bounce around on where I see people in heated debate — they don’t understand the process. Reach out broader. Show what’s transpiring in these meetings.”

On August 21, the city beta tested a new streaming service using a Mevo livestreaming camera during their city council work session meeting. They received a few comments that the audio was hard to hear, so a few different microphones were tested.

“The response was mostly positive and the few citizens who witnessed the beta test helped us troubleshoot the audio quality,” reported Public Information Specialist Dan Metcalf.

As of publication, the August 21 and August 28 city council meetings are still available to view on the city’s YouTube channel.

Additionally, every public meeting is audio-streamed. To access current livestreams, visit the city’s website (cottonwoodheights.utah.gov), go to the “Your Government” tab and click “Public Meetings” from the drop-down menu. If a meeting is currently in session, you can click on the “play” button from the Mixlr Live Audio widget.

All of the audio recordings are saved and available through Mixlr’s website. To access a previous meeting’s recording, visit mixlr.com/chmeetings/showreel/. City council and planning commission meetings are available and organized by date.