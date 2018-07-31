Fond farewell for Lynn Pace

Jul 31, 2018 01:59PM ● Published by Aspen Perry

Council members from left to right: Steve Gunn, Paul Fotheringham, Lynn Pace, Sabrina Petersen, Mark Stewart and Mayor Rob Dahle. (Aspen Perry/City Journals)

By Aspen Perry | a.perry@mycityjournals.com

Laughter and choked-back tears filled the council chambers on the evening of June 21 in honor of Lynn Pace, District 2 councilman, who recently resigned after 14 years of service.

“I’m leaving a task I dearly love, and people I dearly love, because I need to move onto the next assignment,” Pace said during the recognition.

Though the decision to cut short what Pace had already determined would be his last term was not easy, it seemed clear both current and former city officials viewed his departure as bittersweet.

City Manager Gina Chamness admitted to not taking the initial news of Pace’s resignation well. “It’s possible that I may have shouted ‘No’… I may have asked him repeatedly to re-evaluate,” she said.

“But I know he’s making the right choice for himself and for his family.”

While several individuals ranging from former city officials to constituents and representatives of community groups took a few moments to praise Pace for his time well spent on council, the most touching moment may have been when Pace’s father told the audience he was not surprised to see his son receive such accolades.

After concluding fond stories from Pace’s childhood, his father Lorin Pace conveyed his sense of pride. “He’s been a good loyal son, who honors his parents.”

During the recognition to honor Pace there was consistent mention of the ways the city benefited by having such a thoughtful and analytical brain to dissect the various issues during the course of Pace’s tenure.

As District 4 Councilman Steve Gunn presented Pace with his own Holladay street sign called Pace Way, he elaborated on the level of thoroughness Pace would bring to the table.

“Part of the Pace way is to really carefully consider and analyze the matters (of council),” Gunn said.

Sabrina Petersen, District 1 councilwoman, who has served alongside Pace for close to nine years, also valued the advice Pace offered, especially during her time as the council rookie.

“It was very comforting to know I had him in my corner,” Petersen said.

Petersen further noted while that did not mean they always agreed, the example and guidance of Pace’s work ethic did not go unnoticed and Holladay was a better community because of his efforts.

“It’s always Lynn’s intent to cover every possible outcome, and the reason he does that is so we make the right decision… I appreciate the example you’ve been to me, and you’ve become a dear friend,” Petersen said.

During the final presentation, Mayor Rob Dahle acknowledged the sacrifice was not only that of Lynn’s but of his family’s as well.

“This is a team sport,” Dahle began. “Anyone who has been in any kind of service knows, when he is here late at night, somebody else is carrying the load.”

Dahle went on to commend Pace’s wife, Lisa, for her role in making her husband’s contribution to the community possible.

“This is our opportunity as a council and a community to say thank you, not only to Lynn, but to the Pace family as well,” Dahle said.

In his closing statement, Pace thanked all involved during his time on council and the contribution they brought to his life.

Pace said one of his main objectives when he decided to run for the council 14 years ago was to make a positive difference in the community he loves and to be able to stay long enough that upon his departure, the city would be well positioned going forward. It’s an objective he feels has come to fruition.

“I’m confident the city is in very good hands, and I can leave without any regrets or concerns,” Pace said.

And he added a further note of promise, “The best is yet to come.”