Brighton gains new assistant principal

Jul 31, 2018 01:26PM ● Published by Julie Slama

Former East Midvale Principal Justin Pitcher, seen here during a 2017 fun run, will become Brighton High’s assistant principal. (Julie Slama/City Journals)

By Julie Slama | julie@mycityjournals.com

Brighton High School students will see a new face as they return to school this fall — that of Justin Pitcher, who will serve as their assistant principal.

The former East Midvale Elementary principal will replace Matt Schelble, who will move to Hillcrest High as their assistant principal.

“Brighton was my first job in Canyons School District,” Pitcher said. “I made a lot of friends my four years in this community and have helped make plans for the Brighton rebuild that begins this fall.”

This is just one of in several administrative shifts this fall in Canyons School District.

“I’m excited to go to Hillcrest,” Schelble said. “I learned the ropes (and) will bring that experience to Hillcrest.”

Hillcrest’s Assistant Principal Justin Matagi will become assistant principal at Albion Middle.

“I’m going to miss teen life as students make plans to attend college,” he said. “It’s fun to listen to them make college plans and ask me to impart words of wisdom. It’s been nice knowing they are at the finish line with graduation and valuing their education.”

Matagi said he will miss Hillcrest’s caliber of students and the amazing opportunities he has had accompanying students at competitions — most recently, with the instrumental groups tour of San Diego.

Assuming Pitcher’s role of East Midvale principal will be Murray School District’s former Viewmont and Grant elementaries’ principal Matt Nelson.

“Canyons is a progressive district, so I see this as a great fit,” Nelson said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the community and putting some roots down. I’m excited to highlight the diversity and strengthen the culture of our school. The children want to be here and there is a fun and energetic faculty who provide instruction and support.”

Midvale Elementary Assistant Principal Matt Watts will become Midvale Middle’s assistant principal as its former assistant principal, Kip Carlsen, is taking a position with Granite School District.

“I miss middle school; that is where my heart and passion is,” Watts said. “I love that age group where I can make a big impact, joke around with and help make the change. I love Midvale Elementary and can see the difference made with this age group. I think it will help that I’ve been at Midvale Elementary and will get to reconnect with students when they come to Midvale Middle. I love this community.”

Other administrative changes include Current Canyons District Responsive Services specialist Ashley McKinney replacing Watts at Midvale Elementary as assistant principal. Midvale Middle achievement coach Sara Allen will serve as Butler Middle assistant principal.

Albion Middle Assistant Principal Scott Jameson will assume the duties of Alta View Principal Karen Medlin, who is retiring, and East Sandy Elementary achievement coach Lori Reynolds will become Sprucewood Elementary’s principal as current principal Colleen Smith will become a Canyons School District Responsive Services Program administrator.