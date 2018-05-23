Region success puts Olympus track and field on right foot for state

May 23, 2018 01:43PM ● Published by Josh McFadden

After two days of competition, the Olympus boys track and field team took home the Region 6 title. The girls placed second. (Photo by Anna Mitchell and Marc Hoenig)

By Josh McFadden | josh@mycityjournals.com

What began as hard offseason work and early season practices and meets culminated in high marks at the Region 6 championships for the Olympus track and field team. The Olympus boys took home the top prize, while the girls were runner-up in the two-day meet.

In all, 20 athletes and six relay teams qualified for the Class 5A state meet, which was held May 17–18 at Brigham Young University.

“The region meet went well,” said head coach Todd Mitchell. “Both teams performed about as well as could be expected. The boys were able to pull away from the competition for a convincing victory. The girls were second behind a very strong Highland team.”

The Titans competed against fellow region foes Highland, Skyline, East, West and Murray.

Several athletes stood out to Mitchell during the region meet, and he expected them to perform well at state as well. Senior Kayden Hossfield was outstanding in four events: the long jump, high jump, 100-meter run and the 200. Fellow senior Roberto Porras helped power the boys to the region title with strong showings in the 1600 and 3200. Another senior, Jima Rout, put up good numbers in both the 800 and 1600.

Girls team members Katie Duckworth, Abby Rasmussen and Taygin DeHart were high finishers. Duckworth and Rasmussen showed their stuff in the 800 and 1600, while DeHart ran the 200. Rosanth Jansen, a senior, did well in the 400.

For Mitchell, the success came from upperclassmen leaders and from some of his newcomers.

“I have enjoyed watching our younger and new athletes improve throughout the season,” Mitchell said. “I have also enjoyed the veteran athletes stepping up their performance at the end of the season when the pressure is on.”

While the competition heats up and the stakes increase during the region meet, everything rises to a whole new level at state. There, the state’s top teams and athletes collide in some of the most challenging and exciting matchups of the years. Heading into state, Mitchell was confident all the athletes would give it their all and represent the school well.

“I think that both teams are in a great place heading into state,” he said. “I expect a few of our relays and a few of our individuals to be in contention for a state championship. I think the boys are in contention to finish in the top five or higher if everybody can step up at the right time.”

Both teams finished in the top 10 at state with the boys taking 9th and the girls 10th.