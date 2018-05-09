Reflecting on Holladay life through dance

May 09, 2018 02:46PM ● Published by Aspen Perry

Churchill Jr. High performs at Holladay Dance Reflection concert. (Kathy Murphy).

Gallery: Holladay Dance Performances [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Aspen Perry | a.perry@mycityjournals.com

Twirls were aplenty and the seats were packed during the first major dance event ever to be hosted by the Holladay Arts Council. It was held on Monday, April 9 in the Olympus Jr. High auditorium.

Ginger Gunn, producer/director of the event for the Holladay Art Council was the brainchild of the dance event, and feels confident it will become an annual happening for Holladay dance lovers.

“I have received nothing but positive feedback,” Gunn noted via email in mid-April.

As noted in a previous article from the Journal’s April issue, the Holladay Reflection Dance concert was the vision of Gunn’s — a former dance teacher with Evergreen Jr. High, who comes from a long line of dancers, including her grandfather who owned the first dance studio in Utah — and could not be more thrilled with the outcome of all the hard work.

In an effort to bring together both Holladay’s studio and school dance communities, Gunn reached out to the local junior high and high schools, as well as a few of the most recommended private dance studios.

“So often these two groups conflict with each other over schedules,” Gunn said.

She further expressed her hope for the school and studio dance community to be able to resolve conflicts “friend-to-friend” after working together during a “non-competitive” dance concert.

Dancers from Holladay schools Olympus Jr., Wasatch Jr., Churchill Jr., Olympus High and Skyline High, in addition to performers from Elite Dance Studio, Silhouette Dance School, Dance Arts Theatre of Utah, the Winner School and the Dance Box, were asked to choreograph a performance around the theme ‘”What’s great about living in Holladay.”

From upbeat numbers meant to highlight the high energy and community connection to slower-paced dances honoring citizens who promote good in our community, the night was full of thoughtful moves.

As student and studio dancers took to the stage, the community bond between various dance schools and studios became apparent, with cheers and shouts of encouragement throughout the auditorium from fellow class and dance mates in the audience.

“Every participant was enthusiastic about having a non-competitive concert to show the community what’s available in the Holladay dance world,” Gunn said.

All in all, the night appeared to be a huge success with well over 600 audience members in attendance, and 200 dancers that participated.

“We are planning to make Holladay Reflections in dance a yearly tradition,” Gunn said.

“All of the teachers I spoke (with) were excited to do this.”

From bridging the gap between the school and studio groups to providing a fun, free and entertaining evening for Holladay families, one could assume many residents will be on the lookout for the next dance concert hosted by the Holladay Art Council.

“I loved how excited all of the performers were and how loving and grateful they were for the opportunity to perform together,” Gunn said.

For more information on future Holladay Arts Council happenings, be sure to follow the Holladay Arts! Facebook page, and check in on the events page on HolladayArts.org website.