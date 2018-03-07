Skyline boys and girls finish in top three at state swim meet

Mar 07, 2018 01:35PM ● Published by Josh McFadden

Head coach Joe Pereira coaches his team during a region meet. (City Journals file photo)

A four-year streak came to end on Feb. 10, when the Skyline boys and girls swim teams both came up short of state titles. Still, both teams were close, with the girls placing second and boys taking third at the Class 5A state meet at the South Davis Recreation Center.

From 2014 through last season, the Eagles had captured Class 4A crowns on both the boys and girls side, putting together one of the most dominant dynasties in all of Utah high school sports. For the girls, it was the first time since 2011 that the team didn’t take first at the state meet.

Cottonwood’s girls captured the 5A title, amassing 320 points. The Skyline girls had 200 points as the runners-up. For the boys, Brighton took home the top prize, accumulating 287 points. Cottonwood was second with 257.5 points, and Skyline was next with 207 points.

The Eagles turned out some stellar performances. The girls 200-yard medley relay team came in fifth with a time of 1:51.19, less than four seconds behind the winners. Junior Abby Bowler, sophomores Caroline Luman and Liza Slade, and senior Jessica Hall powered the team to the fifth-place finish. The boys 200 medley relay team of Eli Cook (senior), Isaac Miller (senior), Henry Springmeyer (junior) and Matt Lavey (junior) came in third. They finished the final race in 1:37.98, 1.29 seconds behind the first-place team from Brighton.

Junior Becca Goodson was second in the 200 freestyle, completing the race in 1:55.75. She was 3.4 seconds behind the first-place finisher. Senior Suzi Creveling also participated in the 200 free.

In the 200 individual medley, Luman placed fourth by finishing with an overall time of 2:09.89. Her teammate Bowler came in 14th. She swam the race in 2:18.33, gaining three points for her team. In the boys’ 200 IM, Miller tied for 11th with a time of 2:02.37, while his teammate Alexander Tward was right behind him with a time of 2:03.86.

The 50 free is arguably the most exciting race of the meet. This all-out sprint featured Skyline’s Aleah Griffin, a senior who placed ninth by finishing the race in 25.16 seconds. Three other Eagle girls team members participated in the event. On the boys side, Cook was fourth in the race, completing the sprint in 22.2 seconds. Lavey tied for fifth, swimming in 22.53 seconds. Junior Kade Colarusso placed 10th, and Springmeyer came in 13th.

Two Skyline youngsters earned points in the 100 butterfly. Freshman Emily Harvey placed 12th with a time of 1:01.71, while teammate Slade was 13th, just .03 seconds behind. As for the boys team in the 100 butterfly, Springmeyer continued his hot streak by placing seventh. He swam the race in 54.51 seconds.

Another sprint race, the 100 free, saw Griffin come in eighth with a 54.56-second performance. Zane Dunham was 10th in the 100 free for the boys team, turning out a 50.25-second showing.

On the other end of the spectrum, the 500 free tests one’s endurance and stamina. Skyline’s Goodson fared well, swimming the event in 5:16.22 to place fourth. Tward was the top boys team competitor in the 500 free. He came in 13th by finishing the long race in 5:05.01.

In the 200 free medley, Skyline’s group of Goodson, Nastassja Motro (a junior), Amanda Lucas (freshman) and Griffin placed seventh. The team swam the race in 1:41.80. The boys team of Springmeyer, Dunham, Tward and Colarusso placed third with a time of 1:30.42, less than two seconds behind the winners.

Bower and Slade were sixth and 12th, respectively, in the 100 backstroke. Cook represented the boys in the event by coming in fourth with a time of 53.11 seconds. In the 100 breaststroke, Luman was third for the girls. She was close to taking first, as she swam the race in 1:08.74. Miller was sixth on the boys’ side in the event, completing the race in 1:01.67.

In the last relay of the day, Skyline’s Goodson, Bowler, Luman and Griffin placed third with a time of 3:38.17. The boys team of Dunham, Tward, Parker Rowland and Cook ended up placing sixth with a time of 3:20.93.