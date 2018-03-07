Skip to main content

Brighton girls win regular season finale, qualify for state basketball tournament

Mar 07, 2018 09:46AM

The Lady Bengals qualified for state on the last day of the season. (John Guertler/City Journals)

The Brighton girls basketball team sure knows how to cut things close. The Bengals waited until the final game of the season to qualify for the Class 5A state tournament. 

Better late than never.

Entering the final game on the Region 7 schedule Feb. 13, Brighton and Jordan were tied for fourth place, each sporting league marks of 3-6. Only the top four teams from the six-team Region 7 get a postseason berth, so it was winner-take-all when the two teams hooked up. 

The Bengals won in resounding fashion 44-25 to grab the final playoff spot. The game started out tight, however, as Jordan led 15-14 at halftime in a low-scoring affair. The Bengals made some adjustments and turned up the defense even more in the third and fourth quarters. In the game’s final 12 minutes, Brighton outscored Jordan 30-10, including 15-4 in the fourth quarter. 

Brighton held the Beetdiggers to just nine made field goals all game long. Meanwhile, the duo of Sidney Kaufmann and Anabelle Warner scored 13 points apiece, outscoring Jordan themselves. Naomi Kehl and Aly Vyfinkel chipped in eight points and six points, respectively. 

For their efforts, the Bengals advanced to state where they fell to Region 6 winner, East, 49-37 at Salt Lake Community College on Feb. 19. 

The victory over Jordan wouldn’t have meant nearly as much had the Bengals not taken care of business a week earlier against Cottonwood. Needing a victory to stay in the playoff hunt, Brighton was dominant on the defensive end, shutting out the Colts in the first quarter while building an 11-point lead. Brighton went on to win handily, 48-29, as Vyfinkel paced the team with 12 points. Kehl and Emily Moss each chipped in 10 points in the victory. 

Defense has been the name of the game for Brighton much of the season. The Bengals held their opponents to 50 points or less in six region games. The defense suffocated foes to less than 30 points on three occasions in region play. 

Offensively, two Brighton players averaged double figures in scoring during the regular season. Moss leads the way with 11.2 points an outing, while Kaufmann contributes 10.6 points per contest. Kehl, Vyfinkel and Warner each score more than 4.5 points per game. 

Brighton also qualified for the state tournament a year ago but fell in the first round to Sky View 55-30. The Bengals last won in the postseason in 2016 when it advanced to the quarterfinals with a 57-25 trouncing of West.

Sports, Today

  • Aging Mastery Program

    03/13/2018
    02:00PM — 03:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Taylorsville Senior Center. The c...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • R.C.I.A.

    03/15/2018
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Aladdin the Musical

    03/15/2018
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Come see the talented students at Olympus Junior High perform Aladdin, the musical

  • Instruction Classes

    03/15/2018
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Aladdin the Musical

    03/16/2018
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Come see the talented students at Olympus Junior High perform Aladdin, the musical

  • Aladdin the Musical

    03/17/2018
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Come see the talented students at Olympus Junior High perform Aladdin, the musical

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Disney on Ice: Follow Your Heart

    03/11/2018
    07:00PM

    Follow your heart straight to adventure with Disney On Ice! Families will make unforgettable memo...

  • Aging Mastery Program - South Jordan

    03/12/2018
    12:30PM — 02:00PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at South Jordan Senior Center. The c...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    03/13/2018
    02:00PM — 03:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Taylorsville Senior Center. The c...

  • R.C.I.A.

    03/15/2018
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Aladdin the Musical

    03/15/2018
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Come see the talented students at Olympus Junior High perform Aladdin, the musical

  • Instruction Classes

    03/15/2018
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Aladdin the Musical

    03/16/2018
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Come see the talented students at Olympus Junior High perform Aladdin, the musical

  • Aladdin the Musical

    03/17/2018
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Come see the talented students at Olympus Junior High perform Aladdin, the musical

  • Aging Mastery Program - South Jordan

    03/19/2018
    12:30PM — 02:00PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at South Jordan Senior Center. The c...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    03/20/2018
    02:00PM — 03:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Taylorsville Senior Center. The c...

  • R.C.I.A.

    03/22/2018
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    03/22/2018
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Spring Bonsai Show

    03/24/2018
    10:00AM — 05:00PM

    Discover Bonsai, the Japanese art of growing miniature trees in containers. Members of The Bonsai...

  • Spring Bonsai Show

    03/25/2018
    10:00AM — 05:00PM

    Discover Bonsai, the Japanese art of growing miniature trees in containers. Members of The Bonsai...

  • Aging Mastery Program - South Jordan

    03/26/2018
    12:30PM — 02:00PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at South Jordan Senior Center. The c...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    03/27/2018
    02:00PM — 03:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Taylorsville Senior Center. The c...

  • R.C.I.A.

    03/29/2018
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    03/29/2018
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    03/30/2018
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Mar. 30-Apr. 1, 2018, Mountain America Expo Center (formerly South Towne Expo Center), 9575 S. St...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    03/30/2018
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Mar. 30-Apr. 1, 2018, Mountain America Expo Center (formerly South Towne Expo Center), 9575 S. St...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    03/30/2018
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Mar. 30-Apr. 1, 2018, Mountain America Expo Center (formerly South Towne Expo Center), 9575 S. St...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    03/30/2018
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Mar. 30-Apr. 1, 2018, Mountain America Expo Center (formerly South Towne Expo Center), 9575 S. St...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    03/30/2018
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Mar. 30-Apr. 1, 2018, Mountain America Expo Center (formerly South Towne Expo Center), 9575 S. St...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    03/31/2018
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Mar. 30-Apr. 1, 2018, Mountain America Expo Center (formerly South Towne Expo Center), 9575 S. St...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    03/31/2018
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Mar. 30-Apr. 1, 2018, Mountain America Expo Center (formerly South Towne Expo Center), 9575 S. St...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    03/31/2018
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Mar. 30-Apr. 1, 2018, Mountain America Expo Center (formerly South Towne Expo Center), 9575 S. St...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    03/31/2018
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Mar. 30-Apr. 1, 2018, Mountain America Expo Center (formerly South Towne Expo Center), 9575 S. St...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    03/31/2018
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Mar. 30-Apr. 1, 2018, Mountain America Expo Center (formerly South Towne Expo Center), 9575 S. St...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    04/01/2018
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Mar. 30-Apr. 1, 2018, Mountain America Expo Center (formerly South Towne Expo Center), 9575 S. St...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    04/01/2018
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Mar. 30-Apr. 1, 2018, Mountain America Expo Center (formerly South Towne Expo Center), 9575 S. St...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    04/01/2018
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Mar. 30-Apr. 1, 2018, Mountain America Expo Center (formerly South Towne Expo Center), 9575 S. St...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    04/01/2018
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Mar. 30-Apr. 1, 2018, Mountain America Expo Center (formerly South Towne Expo Center), 9575 S. St...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    04/01/2018
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Mar. 30-Apr. 1, 2018, Mountain America Expo Center (formerly South Towne Expo Center), 9575 S. St...

Add Your Event View More

 careers.unitedhealthgroup.com

 

 

 

Online Edition Cottonwood Heights
Online Edition Holladay
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Cottonwood Holladay Journal