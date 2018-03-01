Big crowds and big fun expected for city Easter egg hunt

Mar 01, 2018 11:02AM ● Published by Josh Wood

Saturday, March 31 marks the annual Easter egg hunt at Butler Park (7500 South 2700 East). The hunt begins at 10 a.m. (Travis Barton/City Journals)

With spring just around the corner, Cottonwood Heights is preparing for its annual Easter festivities. Large crowds in recent years have meant two things: great organization by the city, and a popular community tradition is here to stay.

The weekend of activities will start on Friday, March 30. That evening from 7–9 p.m., older kids can enjoy Teen Night at the Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center (2700 East 7500 South). The event will take place at the Recreation Center’s ice skating rink. Teens get to skate, socialize and scramble for candy in the event finale known as the candy grab. Participants will remove their skates and run onto the ice to claim as much candy as they can.

“The candy grab adds a lot of fun at the end of a great evening for community teens,” said Ann Eatchel, Cottonwood Heights events coordinator.

The festivities continue on the morning of Saturday, March 31 with the annual Easter egg hunt. The event will take place at Butler Park (7500 South 2700 East) behind the Recreation Center. The Easter egg hunt starts at 10 a.m., but event coordinators encourage people to arrive early to find activities for their age groups. Separate activities will be held for children ages 2 and under, 3–4, 5–6, 7–9 and 10–12. Signage will be visible to help guide participants to their activities.

Participants should expect a good time, and a good crowd. “We expect to have up to 2,500 people for this year’s event,” Eatchel said.

The Easter egg hunt will also feature face painting for kids and, of course, the Easter Bunny. All of the weekend’s activities, including skating for Teen Night, are free.

Eatchel and her colleagues plan for an even bigger event than last year. “We expect even more people than last year, and even more fun.”