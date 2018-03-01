Brighton High theater students to perform 'The Crucible'

Mar 01, 2018 10:15AM ● Published by Julie Slama

Brighton High theater students will perform "The Crucible." (Artwork by Emma Martin/Brighton High School)

With a transformation of the school stage into an intimate theater, Brighton High School’s productions company is set for performing the upcoming play, “The Crucible.”

Twenty-five students will perform “The Crucible” at 7 p.m., Friday, March 9; Saturday, March 10; and Monday, March 12. The “black box” theaer will seat about 100 patrons. Tickets at the door are $9 for adults and $4 for students and children.

“The students read ‘The Crucible’ in English so they know it and like it,” director Mindy Curtis said. “It’s a timely classic that has relevance in today’s society.”

“The Crucible” is a 1953 drama set in the 1690s during the Salem witch trails. American playwright Arthur Miller, known for “Death of a Salesman” and “All My Sons,” wrote the Tony Award–winning play.

“The kids are excited to perform it. There’s some good characters they can sink their teeth into it,” Curtis said.

Senior Sofia Rahaniotis will play the role of Abigail Williams and junior Alexis Brooks will portray Mary Warren. Juniors Owen Goodwater and Julie Schwarz will play John Proctor and Elizabeth Proctor, respectively. The roles of Reverend Hale and Reverend Parris are portrayed by juniors Tyler King and Reagan Sieger, respectively. The assistant director is senior Hanna Bartnicki.

Curtis said she initially gave the cast the assignment to read the play. In December, the cast reread and memorized it before taking the stage to rehearse.

“When we look at the scripts as actors, we observe the characters — who they are, how they interact with others, what drives them, what are their interests and goals, how do they go about getting there. We look at the whole story — their power, how they make decisions, how they change. Then, we try to make it as relatable as possible. We hope the audience feels some hope, some understanding and insight,” she said.

With a plot of “a lot of conflict,” Curtis recommends the show for patrons who are older elementary age and up.

“It’s relevant today and through all time, with things happening causing hysteria and false accusations,” she said.

Curtis said students can give suggestions on which shows they perform, but she also looks to provide them with the experiences and skills for comedies, dramas, musicals and plays.

The show involves 25 stage crew members. Junior Laith Louza is the stage manager, assisted by costume designer senior Carlie Hiatt and props designer senior Olivia Scott. Senior Travis Burnett oversees the lighting and junior Tyler King is in charge of the sound.

Junior student Emma Martin created the play’s poster.