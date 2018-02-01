Skip to main content

Brave little boy brings community together

Feb 01, 2018 10:01AM ● Published by City Journals Staff

Connor David Sawyer (Courtesy the Sawyer Family)

Connor David Sawyer wasn’t supposed to live for more than a few days. Maybe a few weeks. But the little boy born with a rare heart defect was born to endure. Defying odds, Connor lived for nearly five months and managed to reach hundreds of lives. He continues to reach people in special ways, and for that, a street in Cottonwood Heights now bears his name.

Born in April 2017, Connor carried a spirit that inspired those around him. His parents, Briana and Josh Sawyer, brought Connor home from the hospital and overcame odds each day along the way. Following Connor’s passing, his parents sought a way to commemorate their little boy’s life. Briana and Josh petitioned their Cottonwood Heights neighbors to rename their street in Connor’s honor.

“It was a unifying experience,” Josh said. “It was an opportunity to meet people, neighbors we hadn’t met before.”

The petition experience brought people in the area together. “As we talked, we heard other people’s stories of loss,” Josh said. “I never imagined having an experience like that.”

The petition to pay tribute to Connor was met with overwhelming enthusiasm. So on Nov. 30, 2017, a public works crew from Cottonwood Heights installed new street signs to mark Connor David Way. The new signs mark 2220 East between 7110 South and Somerset. Connor’s parents and his brother Caleb helped install the new signs.

To further celebrate the life of Connor David Sawyer, his parents commissioned a local jeweler to design a piece in his honor. A necklace in the shape of an anatomical heart decorated with stars and mountains can be purchased online, and a portion of the sales goes to Intermountain Healing Hearts, a nonprofit that provides support for families of children and adults with congenital heart defects.

Connor touched hundreds of lives in his short time on earth. His legacy includes bringing a neighborhood together and providing support to other children and their families. To learn more about Intermountain Healing hearts, visit http://www.intermountainhealinghearts.org. To view and purchase the necklace designed in his honor, visit etsy.com and search “anatomical heart with mountains.”

