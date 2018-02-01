Skip to main content

Planned developments for 2018

Feb 01, 2018 10:00AM ● Published by Cassie Goff

The Fort Union Master Plan will begin with implementation this year. (Brian Berndt/Cottonwood Heights)

While residents of Cottonwood Heights have been recuperating from the madness of the holidays, city planners have been tirelessly working on new developments and calendar events for the upcoming year. Listed below are some developments and other projects planned for 2018. 

Public Works

This summer, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will widen the intersection of Fort Union Boulevard and Highland Drive. This project will involve construction and road blockages, as curbs will be pushed back for dual left-turn lanes to be installed in every direction. Previously, Rocky Mountain Power moved and replaced many power poles around the intersection in preparation for this project. The intersection widening is estimated to cost around $4.5 million, which will be provided by UDOT and federal funding. When completed, the intersection is anticipated to provide shorter traffic light cues for a safer and more efficient commute. 

The Cottonwood Heights Public Works Department hopes to have their site completed by the end of this year. They share the site with UDOT off the intersection of 3000 East and Cottonwood Parkway, along Big Cottonwood Creek. Currently, one storage shed has been completed. Over the next year, the public works staff will have new office space, additional storage space and an expanded parking lot. Additionally, the entrance to the site will stem directly from the nearby intersection.

Businesses

Starbucks will be opening a new store on 7025 Highland Drive. Previously a Sonic Drive-in, the corporate coffee shop will be located two doors south from the Fort Union and Highland intersection. After multiple revisions of the site plan, the opening date has been pushed back until construction can be completed. 

The Children’s Academy Preschool will be located at approximately 8000 South and Highland Drive. After the construction of two new buildings completes, the school will be able to accommodate 150 children, between two different age groups.  

Chase Bank has acquired the old Applebee’s building at 7045 South and 1300 East. Construction has been slower than anticipated so doors may open later this year.  

Two new restaurants have already opened. Zupas, on 1400 East Fort Union Blvd., opened in December after remodeling the building from Paradise Bakery. 

Element Bistro is a small restaurant serving unique small plates, wine and local beer. Their ribbon cutting was on Dec. 4 at 2578 E. Bengal Blvd. 

Additional Developments

The Hillrise Apartments on 2385 East and 6895 South plans to expand their development with six new buildings, providing 66 additional units. The Cottonwood Heights Planning Commission will make the final decision on this development when they take action during their meeting on March 3. 

Knudsen Park, a new public park being developed by the City of Holladay, will be located immediately South of the 6200 South and Holladay Boulevard intersection. It will be a six-acre park with a tree canopy, playgrounds, picnic facilities, walking paths, hammocks, pavilions and other amenities. A bike-hub will be complete with water fill-up facilities and a repair station. Improvements for part of the Big Cottonwood Canyon Trail are also included. The park is planned to be complete in November 2018. 

Planning

Many Cottonwood Heights zoning and subdivision ordinances are being updated. Proposed text amendments for supplementary and qualifying regulations, residential (single and multi-family), regional commercial and subdivisions are in review with the planning commission. The current recommended approval date is Feb. 1.  

The Wasatch Boulevard Master Plan is continually being drafted. Cottonwood Heights staff members are working with consultants to create future scenarios using survey results. They are currently focusing on the south border of the boulevard and the area around the intersection of Bengal Boulevard. An open house concerning the master plan is tentatively scheduled for March if residents wish to attend. 

A report on the Open Space Master Plan is being completed for the planning commission. 

Implantation of the Fort Union Master Plan is underway. City staff members are reviewing consultants for an access management plan. They are also working with Salt Lake County to fund pedestrian and bike facilities along the arterial road. 

