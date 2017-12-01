Local Skyline High student wins prestigious STEM award

Dec 01, 2017 08:00AM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

by Carol Hendrycks

The Broadcom MASTERS (Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering for Rising Stars) is a program founded and produced by the Society for Science and the Public that encourages middle school students to translate their personal interests into a passion for STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) by participation in science fairs, which inspires them to continue their studies throughout high school and college and enter STEM careers.

One of those rising and shining stars is Anthony Hill, a local student and freshman at Skyline High who was selected by the Society for Science and the Public as a finalist in the National Science Fair, sponsored by Broadcom MASTERS. Hill began his journey and work on his project as an eighth-grader at Churchill Junior High with support from his science teacher Mr. LeStarge. Hill has always been curious about the sciences, so participating in a STEM program was a prestigious opportunity.

Over 80,000 students across the United States competed in science fairs, and only the top 10 percent are eligible to apply to Broadcom MASTERS. From those who applied — about 2,500 — just 300 semifinalists were chosen, then ultimately 30 of those students become finalists.

Hill was one of those 30 finalists who traveled to Washington, D.C. to compete with 29 other finalists and met with many important people such as Congresswoman Mia Love; Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of the Society for Science and the Public; and Paula Golden, president of the Broadcom Foundation. Just for attending the finals, Hill received a $500 award and his school will receive $1,000. This was an all-expense-paid week, where Hill presented his findings and competed in a week full of science-filled activities from October 20–25. “It was a great opportunity to meet people who are likeminded in their love for science,” Hill said.

Hill took second place in the Technology Award category for his “No Pressure: The Effects of Martian-Like Atmospheric Pressure on Enzyme Catalyzed Reactions in Plants” project. In addition to the finalists’ STEM knowledge, they were also tested on their critical thinking, communication, creativity and collaboration skills.

When asked about the complete experience and whether he had advice for other middle school kids with an interest in STEM, Hill said, “Follow your passion! No question is too far out, and often you learn more if you ask crazy questions.”

The Broadcom Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with its main mission to advance science, technology, engineering and math education by funding research, recognizing scholarship and increasing opportunity. The foundation inspires young people to pursue STEM-focused careers and its signature programs, the Broadcom MASTERS® and the Broadcom MASTERS® International, premier science and engineering competitions for middle school students around the world. The foundation is a founding member of the STEM Funders Network and the National STEM Ecosystem initiative. It sponsors premier academic workshops in partnership with select universities on three continents.