Fisher translates photography into sculpture as artist of the month

Oct 31, 2017 02:05PM ● Published by Aspen Perry

Fisher working on “Poker Man” sculpture. (Craig Fisher Studios website)

Craig Fisher was selected by the Holladay Arts Council as Artist of the Month both for his talent and his continued involvement in community art.

“We are happy to feature Craig’s work for Artist of the Month. Craig’s work is very realistic whether it’s on a small or large scale. He’s an amazing, gifted artist,” said Lisa O’Bryan, chair of the arts council.

According to Sheryl Gillilan, executive director of the Holladay Arts Council, the Artist of the Month program began several years as a means of promoting and celebrating both professional and amateur local artists.

Nominations of local artists are submitted by art council members, local artists and the general public, which are then reviewed by a committee and submitted to the full council for a chance to be featured.

O’Bryan was especially elated to see Fisher receive Artist of the Month considering he started the program several years ago, when Fisher was chair council.

Gillilan said as a member of the council in 2016, Fisher assisted in the origination of the Healing Through Art project. The project focused on Salt Lake County refugees sharing their stories through art.

“Artwork included drawings and paintings of their old homes, their daily tasks in those homes and their aspirations for the future,” Gillilan wrote in an email.

In addition to receiving accolades from Holladay artists in the know, Fisher’s work can be found coast to coast within the Unites States via his website Craigfisherstudios.com. He also has sculpture pieces residing in New Zealand and Haiti.

One of the projects Fisher is currently working on is titled “The Lives of Water,” which he began sharing images of on Facebook in March of this year.

“Water is one of those things we forget to really see.” Fisher said in an email.

The inception of this project was generated on a rainy day as Fisher watched ripples of water spread across a pothole. From there, as his website states, he sketched the idea of capturing interlocking ripples by way of sculpted puddles.

“I try to see the world with the eyes of a child. Because everything is new — they see beauty and wonder in things adults ignore,” Fisher said.

He added, “Having a 2-year-old helps with this. He’s my guide.”

In order to capture the essence of water, Fisher used technology.

“High-speed and high-resolution cameras can now show us things like waves or splashes as ephemerally sculptural moments,” Fisher said.

From photography to sculpture, Fisher said he used photographic images to translate these moments into cast bronze and cast stainless steel sculptures.

“I’m in the process of sending several pieces to be cast at a foundry in Colorado. Hopefully, I’ll have these pieces in galleries by early next year,” Fisher said.

Due to Fisher’s background in science, he has recently found inspiration in the microscopic world and the beauty in neurons and dividing cells.

“There is so much microscopic beauty that most people never see, even though it is literally part of us,” Fisher said.

Those around Fisher shared their appreciation of how Fisher also enjoys helping others create works of their own.

“Craig has an all-in, enthusiastic approach to his art. He loves creating his own art as well as encouraging others to explore their individual creative outlets,” Gillilan said.

Gillilan encourages residents to nominate their favorite artist residing in Holladay. Nominees must practice fine art or performing art, which may include painting, sculpting, drawing, photography, dance, theater and opera to name a few. Submit nominees to the Holladay Arts Council via email at holladayartscouncil@gmail.com.

Poker Man sculpture on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=-mtrMDubELY