Cottonwood volleyball continues to position itself for a state tourney berth

Oct 31, 2017 12:25PM ● Published by City Journals Staff

The Cottonwood Colts volleyball team has had an impressive season, one that has them thinking about their first state playoff berth in three years.

By Brian Shaw   |   brian.shaw@mycityjournals.com    


The Cottonwood Colts volleyball team started out the season on fire. And, as the season wears on, they’re continuing to impress as they inch toward their first state playoff berth in several years.  

After finishing in second place at a big tournament in mid-September at Hunter High School the Colts galloped into region play with a match at Corner Canyon. 

Cottonwood stumbled in that match on Sept. 14, losing in straight sets to the Chargers. But wins over Jordan twice and Brighton and Alta in September and early October have helped Cottonwood to a 4-3 record in region play. 

With a 12-6 record overall, the Colts have positioned themselves for a run at a state tournament berth—their first in more than three years. 

Cottonwood may find itself in a new region with teams like Corner Canyon—whom the Colts have lost to twice—and a Timpview team that beat the Colts in their first meeting in straight sets. But, Cottonwood’s volleyball team continues to be undeterred. 

When you add Jordan, Brighton and Alta to the mix, you have a recipe for a competitive league. But, the Colts have thus far been able to stand up to their foes and compete. 

In a very difficult region—and a new one at that—the Colts have found their competitive balance and now have only four league games left to play before the state tournament. 

Barring a complete collapse before the next issue goes to print, Cottonwood should continue to find itself back in the state playoff chase for the first time in a long time.

