Olympus High Souper Bowl of Caring raises $25,000

Student wins money tree at silent auction. (Carol Hendrycks/City Journals)

Organized by student body officers and PTA leaders, Olympus High School students, faculty and staff rallied their school and community to bring awareness to the student hunger problem. The fundraising campaign, called the Souper Bowl of Caring and held Oct. 2–13, was coordinated by Stacey Oppermann, Olympus High School advisor. Through a variety of activities, donations were collected and delivered to the Granite Education Foundation. The foundation works with the Utah Food Bank to stock pantries for the students in the Granite School District.

This year’s fundraising goal was $20,000, which was met and exceeded. “I am so proud of the students at Olympus High and the officers,” Oppermann said. “They were so motivated to raise money for this good cause and spent hours over two weeks soliciting donations from community businesses and neighbors. Our students were self-motivated and took ownership.”

The fundraising activities and donations included the stomp, carnival, silent auctions, online and check donations, class collections and the school, community and partners came together to raise $25,137.92. This is the most Olympus High has raised for the Souper Bowl of Caring in four years.