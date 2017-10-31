Skip to main content

Brighton High’s new peer leadership team honors local fire, police departments

Oct 31, 2017 11:38AM ● Published by Julie Slama

Members of Brighton’s new peer leadership team took a basket full of goodies to the local fire department on Sept. 11. (April Ball/Brighton High School)

When Tom Sherwood became principal of Brighton High this summer, one of the first things he did was approach Brighton teacher April Ball to begin a peer leadership team.

“When he asked if I wanted to teach it, he piqued my interest saying we provide service to the community,” Ball said. “I teach English and I wanted to advise this, give our students a chance to be in a different environment and help the community.”

At local high schools, the peer leadership team (PLT) devotes time and energy to promote a drug-, alcohol- and violence-free environment for the school and the community. The teams traditionally visit local elementary schools presenting the peer refusal skills to students through skits and songs, demonstrating bad situations such as cheating, stealing, lying, bullying, vandalizing and using drugs.

Ball, who has a fifth-grader, asked her child to tell her about the recent high school’s PLT visit.

“My kid liked it and said the high-schoolers taught them a lot of skills that they could use,” she said.

Brighton’s PLT plans to follow other schools by teaching fifth-graders at Bella Vista, Brookwood, Butler, Canyon View and Oakdale elementary schools the five peer refusal skills — ask what is going on; identify any trouble, because that could cause harm or be wrong; state the consequences, such as if someone could get hurt or in trouble; provide an alternative activity; and go somewhere else, but give a choice to the person suggesting the negative activity to join in another positive choice.

Ball also sees the 12-member team’s service extending to the community, which is what they did in September.

“We decided to honor our police and fire departments, so we gathered donations for baskets and delivered those on 9/11. We also handwrote thank-you messages that went along with the goodies,” she said.

Donations of money and items came in from local businesses as well, including Home Depot, Reams and Smith’s. One family donated gift cards from Gyro Gyro.

Students then supplemented the contributions with homemade brownies, granola bars, cookies, potato chips and other assorted snack items.

At the local fire department, students were invited to see the new Rosenbauer tractor-drawn-aerial unit. The newly acquired emergency vehicle is a tower truck with a water nozzle that reaches 100 feet high and has a 300-gallon water tank. It has a rear steering wheel to help make it maneuverable on tight corners.

“It was huge — the kind you could drive both in the front and back,” she said. “Both the fire and police department were so grateful we remembered them.” 

Senior Colton Evans said he liked giving gift baskets to the local police and fire departments.

“(It) made me feel gracious for all that they do for us in our community,” Evans said. “I know the risks and challenges that they face every day because my dad is a police officer and I love to hear the stories he tells me about his job.”

Senior Max Jackson said it was an honor to give thanks and honor those who serve and remember those who saved lives on Sept. 11. 

“Being a part of a project that could bring light to someone else’s life, and especially those who have seen traumatic things that I could only imagine or have only seen on an old video, is something that I took pleasure in and was humbled by,” he said. “The men and women who served on that terrible day deserve so much and the peer leadership team at Brighton gave our gratitude to those who we owe an enormous thank-you.”

Jackson also said this opportunity united the PLT.

“At the beginning of the course, I hadn’t the slightest idea of any of the current peers of mine. This project has brought me closer with all of my classmates, and has taught me personally how to work with others that I originally wouldn’t ever think that I would talk to. The experiences and relationships I have established in this PLT are unforgettable,” he said.

Brighton’s PLT is continuing to look at other opportunities to serve, from tutoring to helping with the elderly.

“When we work together, we can make a difference,” Ball said. “Already we’re making a difference as these students, many of them who didn’t know each other, have worked together and are learning and using leadership skills. They’re excited about coming up with more service ideas.” 

Education, Today

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    11/02/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/02/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/02/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Garden Adventures - Squishy Squash

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Did you know that squash are actually fruits and NOT vegetables? Learn more about squash and disc...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Gracie Barra Sandy's FIRST Belt Ceremony

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Come support the Gracie Barra Sandy Jiu Jitsu Community as we promote some of our kids and adults...

  • Local Authors & You - Booksigning

    11/04/2017
    01:00PM — 05:00PM

    Saturday, November 4 1-5 pm Are you an aspiring author hoping to be published? Do you enjoy m...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    11/02/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/02/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/02/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Garden Adventures - Squishy Squash

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Did you know that squash are actually fruits and NOT vegetables? Learn more about squash and disc...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Gracie Barra Sandy's FIRST Belt Ceremony

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Come support the Gracie Barra Sandy Jiu Jitsu Community as we promote some of our kids and adults...

  • Local Authors & You - Booksigning

    11/04/2017
    01:00PM — 05:00PM

    Saturday, November 4 1-5 pm Are you an aspiring author hoping to be published? Do you enjoy m...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/05/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job Fair

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job Fair

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/09/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Champions of Magic

    11/09/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Following in the footsteps of Downton Abbey, John Oliver and James Corden, the latest British sen...

  • Murray High School's Brigadoon

    11/09/2017
    07:00PM — 09:30PM

    Murray High Schools Theatre Department's Brigadoon!

  • Instruction Classes

    11/09/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/10/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Garden Adventures - Fantastic Fall Foliage

    11/11/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Have you ever wondered why green leaves change to red, yellow, orange, and brown in the fall? Joi...

  • David Tolk Autumn Piano Concert

    11/11/2017
    07:30PM — 08:30PM

    Join Billboard charting pianist and Draper resident, David Tolk, for a an evening of peaceful con...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/12/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Breaking Bread

    11/15/2017
    06:30PM — 09:00PM

    The International Rescue Committee (IRC) cordially invites you to join us at Breaking Bread, an e...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/16/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/16/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/17/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    11/18/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/19/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/20/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

Online Edition Cottonwood Heights
Online Edition Holladay
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Cottonwood Holladay Journal