New entries and a new home for the annual Cottonwood Heights Art Show

Oct 31, 2017 10:38AM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Attendees take in the 2017 Cottonwood Heights Art Show open house. (Dan Metcalf, Jr./Cottonwood Heights)

Gallery: Art Show [3 Images]

By Joshua Wood | joshw@mycityjournals.com

For the first time, the Cottonwood Heights Art Show was held in the new city hall, and a wider variety of pieces went on display to commemorate the occasion. The art show had previously been held at Whitmore Library, but in its eighth iteration, the annual event showed off the community’s many talents in a new setting.

“This year’s art show featured a lot of variety,” said Kim Pedersen, the Cottonwood Heights Arts Council production manager. “We were happy to have sculptures, a wood bowl and clay pieces in addition to paintings.”

Adorning the city hall walls were landscapes of familiar Utah settings, cityscapes, portraits, pet portraits and many more creative works. A wide range of media were used, from more traditional oil paints to paper collage. The bright city hall lighting provided an excellent venue for visitors to enjoy the creative work of their friends and neighbors.

The Cottonwood Heights Arts Council organized the event. The council coordinates cultural events to stimulate community interest, involvement, appreciation and education in the arts. This year’s art show served as a prime example of the talent residing in the community as well as residents’ support for the arts.

Fortunately for the arts council, the community is rich in artistic talent. The art show continues to witness an enthusiastic response from artists in Cottonwood Heights. Community members entered 58 pieces for the exhibition. “It was great to have diverse pieces and more forms of art,” Pedersen said. “We were really pleased.”

Entries were displayed starting in August until the culminating open house on September 21. Those in attendance for the open house strolled the exhibits in City Hall and also had the chance to vote for their favorite pieces. The people’s choice selections were Dean Kezerian for his depiction of a bird, titled “New Beginnings,” DonRaphael Wynn for his “Fruit Still Life” and Shirley Ann Collins for her painting “Autumn Aspens Two.”

The event served as a celebration of the arts in Cottonwood Heights. No official awards were given for best artwork because, according to organizers, everyone who enters wins. Cottonwood Heights residents also win for getting the opportunity to experience the talent demonstrated by their fellow community members.

For those interested in participating next year, registration will begin in the summer. In the meantime, the spring photography contest will start accepting entries in February. Prizes will be awarded during this event. Visit http://www.cottonwoodheights.utah.gov/community/arts for the latest on Cottonwood Heights arts and events.   

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    11/02/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/02/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/02/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Garden Adventures - Squishy Squash

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Did you know that squash are actually fruits and NOT vegetables? Learn more about squash and disc...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Gracie Barra Sandy's FIRST Belt Ceremony

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Come support the Gracie Barra Sandy Jiu Jitsu Community as we promote some of our kids and adults...

  • Local Authors & You - Booksigning

    11/04/2017
    01:00PM — 05:00PM

    Saturday, November 4 1-5 pm Are you an aspiring author hoping to be published? Do you enjoy m...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

