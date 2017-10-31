New entries and a new home for the annual Cottonwood Heights Art Show

Oct 31, 2017 10:38AM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Attendees take in the 2017 Cottonwood Heights Art Show open house. (Dan Metcalf, Jr./Cottonwood Heights)

Gallery: Art Show [3 Images] Click any image to expand.





By Joshua Wood | joshw@mycityjournals.com

For the first time, the Cottonwood Heights Art Show was held in the new city hall, and a wider variety of pieces went on display to commemorate the occasion. The art show had previously been held at Whitmore Library, but in its eighth iteration, the annual event showed off the community’s many talents in a new setting.

“This year’s art show featured a lot of variety,” said Kim Pedersen, the Cottonwood Heights Arts Council production manager. “We were happy to have sculptures, a wood bowl and clay pieces in addition to paintings.”

Adorning the city hall walls were landscapes of familiar Utah settings, cityscapes, portraits, pet portraits and many more creative works. A wide range of media were used, from more traditional oil paints to paper collage. The bright city hall lighting provided an excellent venue for visitors to enjoy the creative work of their friends and neighbors.

The Cottonwood Heights Arts Council organized the event. The council coordinates cultural events to stimulate community interest, involvement, appreciation and education in the arts. This year’s art show served as a prime example of the talent residing in the community as well as residents’ support for the arts.

Fortunately for the arts council, the community is rich in artistic talent. The art show continues to witness an enthusiastic response from artists in Cottonwood Heights. Community members entered 58 pieces for the exhibition. “It was great to have diverse pieces and more forms of art,” Pedersen said. “We were really pleased.”

Entries were displayed starting in August until the culminating open house on September 21. Those in attendance for the open house strolled the exhibits in City Hall and also had the chance to vote for their favorite pieces. The people’s choice selections were Dean Kezerian for his depiction of a bird, titled “New Beginnings,” DonRaphael Wynn for his “Fruit Still Life” and Shirley Ann Collins for her painting “Autumn Aspens Two.”

The event served as a celebration of the arts in Cottonwood Heights. No official awards were given for best artwork because, according to organizers, everyone who enters wins. Cottonwood Heights residents also win for getting the opportunity to experience the talent demonstrated by their fellow community members.

For those interested in participating next year, registration will begin in the summer. In the meantime, the spring photography contest will start accepting entries in February. Prizes will be awarded during this event. Visit http://www.cottonwoodheights.utah.gov/community/arts for the latest on Cottonwood Heights arts and events.