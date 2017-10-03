Skip to main content

‘Messiah’ returning to Holladay in November

Oct 03, 2017 11:07AM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Jack Ashton rehearsing the orchestra for the annual performance of Highlights from Handel’s “Messiah.” (Courtesy David Robertson)

The public is invited to the 26th anniversary of “Highlights from Handel’s Messiah,” set to take place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Olympus High School. 

As a kick off to the Christmas season each year, the Salt Lake Holladay Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, along with the Holladay Messiah Foundation and in cooperation with the Holladay Interfaith Council, sponsor a musical performance to the music of George Frederic Handel’s “Messiah.” 

Jack Ashton will serve as conductor again while David Barton Hansen joins as choir director. 

Interested musicians and singers of all faiths are being invited to participate in the annual event with rehearsals beginning Sunday, Oct. 29 at 4568 S. Holladay Blvd. The choir will meet at 6 p.m. and the orchestra at 7 p.m. A full rehearsal schedule will be provided at the first meeting. 

“We are so thankful for the many talented singers and instrumentalists who join with us and work so hard each November so that we may present this wonderful gift to the Holladay Community,” said David Robertson, a representative from the Holladay Messiah Foundation. 

Any potential orchestra members should contact Melony Hamilton at 801-272-8347. Singers or those seeking more information may contact David or Suzanne Hansen at 801-272-3232. 

The Holladay Community Messiah Foundation was formed in 2014 as a not-for-profit organization with the goal of providing a tax-exempt vehicle for individuals and organizations to help fund the annual “Messiah” presentation.

For more information about the upcoming production, visit facebook.com/HolladayMessiah.

  • Aging Mastery Program

    10/05/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/05/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/05/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Art for the Arts

    10/06/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Support Granite School District art programs AND save up to 50% off framed, limited edition art. ...

  • Bow Wow Film Festival's Coming to Utah

    10/06/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Therapy Animals of Utah is proud to present Utah's first Bow Wow Film Festival, an evening of fam...

  • Boo Fest

    10/07/2017
    09:00AM — 11:30AM

    Element Dance Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser - Come enjoy a yummy breakfast with lots of entertainm...

  • Garden Adventures - Spook-tacular Miniature Gardens

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Kickoff your Halloween celebrations by planting a spooky miniature garden in this special Garden ...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Community Square Dance

    10/07/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us for a Community Square Dance Party with the Rocketeers! We're a Square Dance Club that's ...

  • CUMC 2017 Annual Health Fair

    10/08/2017
    08:30AM — 12:00PM

    Our annual Health Fair will include flu and pneumonia shots (with insurance card), Salt Lake Coun...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/08/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/09/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • West Jordan Wrestling Service Auction

    10/10/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    The West Jordan Wrestling team will be auctioning services and baked good to help support their w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    10/12/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/12/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/12/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/15/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/16/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/18/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    10/19/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • Garden After Dark - Adventures in Wonderland

    10/19/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us for an enchanted evening as we journey down the rabbit hole to the whimsical, wonderful w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/19/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/19/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/20/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Free Estate Planning for Senior Citizens

    10/20/2017
    10:00AM — 12:00PM

    The Utah State Bar's “Serving our Seniors" program seeks to empower senior citizens to take steps...

  • Garden After Dark - Adventures in Wonderland

    10/20/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us for an enchanted evening as we journey down the rabbit hole to the whimsical, wonderful w...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    10/21/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • Garden After Dark - Adventures in Wonderland

    10/21/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us for an enchanted evening as we journey down the rabbit hole to the whimsical, wonderful w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/22/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/23/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

