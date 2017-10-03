‘Messiah’ returning to Holladay in November

Oct 03, 2017 11:07AM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Jack Ashton rehearsing the orchestra for the annual performance of Highlights from Handel’s “Messiah.” (Courtesy David Robertson)

The public is invited to the 26th anniversary of “Highlights from Handel’s Messiah,” set to take place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Olympus High School.

As a kick off to the Christmas season each year, the Salt Lake Holladay Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, along with the Holladay Messiah Foundation and in cooperation with the Holladay Interfaith Council, sponsor a musical performance to the music of George Frederic Handel’s “Messiah.”

Jack Ashton will serve as conductor again while David Barton Hansen joins as choir director.

Interested musicians and singers of all faiths are being invited to participate in the annual event with rehearsals beginning Sunday, Oct. 29 at 4568 S. Holladay Blvd. The choir will meet at 6 p.m. and the orchestra at 7 p.m. A full rehearsal schedule will be provided at the first meeting.

“We are so thankful for the many talented singers and instrumentalists who join with us and work so hard each November so that we may present this wonderful gift to the Holladay Community,” said David Robertson, a representative from the Holladay Messiah Foundation.

Any potential orchestra members should contact Melony Hamilton at 801-272-8347. Singers or those seeking more information may contact David or Suzanne Hansen at 801-272-3232.

The Holladay Community Messiah Foundation was formed in 2014 as a not-for-profit organization with the goal of providing a tax-exempt vehicle for individuals and organizations to help fund the annual “Messiah” presentation.

For more information about the upcoming production, visit facebook.com/HolladayMessiah.