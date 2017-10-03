Skip to main content

Checkered flags fly for young driver

Oct 03, 2017 10:33AM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Natalie Waters from West Jordan also races in the midget class at Rocky Mountain Raceway. (Creative Resource & Design)

Gallery: Flags Fly [6 Images] Click any image to expand.

To race a car fast, a driver’s license is not necessary, apparently.

Chaz Groat is making a name for himself on the three-eighths mile oval at Rocky Mountain Raceway.  At 13 years old it is not legal for him to be behind the wheel of a car on the streets, but at the track he is beating more experienced and older drivers.

“We are a racing family. I have been around racing for a long time. He ran a go kart out at the Larry H. Miller track for two years starting when he was four years old. Soon after that RMR (Rocky Mountain Raceway) started the quarter midget program for kids, he progressed up through that program,” said Chaz’s father Chuck Groat.

In the quarter midget program at RMR the cars are generally half the size of a normal midget race car and run in classes with engine restriction rules.  Drivers range in age from 5-16 years old. Last summer Chaz moved into a junior stinger class on the larger oval. This class is for drivers age 12-16.

He said he always wanted to drive a midget car. After some discussion with officials the age was lowered to match what other Intermountain race tracks were offering and Chaz found a car.

“I joke with my wife that I feel like I am completely helpless. I just sit back and try to watch him do what he does,” Chuck said.

In 2016, he was invited to Meridian Raceway in Boise, Idaho to race for the first time in his midget car. He also ran his car in Pocatello, Idaho. His first main event victory came at Meridian.

This season will be his first complete season in the racing class and he has made the most of his opportunity.

Midget cars run a Ford Focus alcohol-injected engine. At this altitude it generally has about 155 horsepower and weighs about 1,100 lbs.  The engine is sealed and cannot be tampered with. The competitive edge comes from suspension set up and setting up the fuel.

Chuck owns two complete cars. He has raced alongside his son. Chaz’s racing career is funded by his parents. He also is sponsored by Powder Works Powder Coating and Roto Grip Bowling Balls.

“He kicked my butt. It was thrilling to watch. I figured this was his first year and he should just get some seat time. He has taken to it. I think it took me three years to get my first win,” Chuck said.

Chaz captured his first main event victory Aug. 5. He was fast qualifier and started the main near the back of the pack. He patiently made his move towards the front. At one point he was nose-to-tail with his father, passing him with about five laps remaining in the event.

Natalie Waters has followed Chaz’s same path in the series. Waters is also 13 years old and lives in West Jordan.

“From a dad perspective I think these kids are doing something amazing. People should come watch what they are doing in these race cars,” Chuck said.

They plan on going to the Bullring in Las Vegas at the end of October. 

“I really just look for the best opportunity. I watch the cars around me and try to figure out the best way to get around the track. It was an amazing feeling to win the main. We have an amazing car. My dad is my favorite race car driver it has to be,” Chaz said.

Chaz is in eighth grade and attends Kennedy Junior High in West Valley. He is the son of Chuck and Julie Groat.

“The thrill of it is amazing. Going 100 miles-per-hour down the track at RMR, it is exciting,” Chaz said. 

Sports, Today

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Aging Mastery Program

    10/05/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/05/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/05/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Art for the Arts

    10/06/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Support Granite School District art programs AND save up to 50% off framed, limited edition art. ...

  • Bow Wow Film Festival's Coming to Utah

    10/06/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Therapy Animals of Utah is proud to present Utah's first Bow Wow Film Festival, an evening of fam...

  • Boo Fest

    10/07/2017
    09:00AM — 11:30AM

    Element Dance Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser - Come enjoy a yummy breakfast with lots of entertainm...

  • Garden Adventures - Spook-tacular Miniature Gardens

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Kickoff your Halloween celebrations by planting a spooky miniature garden in this special Garden ...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Community Square Dance

    10/07/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us for a Community Square Dance Party with the Rocketeers! We're a Square Dance Club that's ...

  • CUMC 2017 Annual Health Fair

    10/08/2017
    08:30AM — 12:00PM

    Our annual Health Fair will include flu and pneumonia shots (with insurance card), Salt Lake Coun...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/08/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/09/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/04/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    10/05/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/05/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/05/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Art for the Arts

    10/06/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Support Granite School District art programs AND save up to 50% off framed, limited edition art. ...

  • Bow Wow Film Festival's Coming to Utah

    10/06/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Therapy Animals of Utah is proud to present Utah's first Bow Wow Film Festival, an evening of fam...

  • Boo Fest

    10/07/2017
    09:00AM — 11:30AM

    Element Dance Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser - Come enjoy a yummy breakfast with lots of entertainm...

  • Garden Adventures - Spook-tacular Miniature Gardens

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Kickoff your Halloween celebrations by planting a spooky miniature garden in this special Garden ...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Community Square Dance

    10/07/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us for a Community Square Dance Party with the Rocketeers! We're a Square Dance Club that's ...

  • CUMC 2017 Annual Health Fair

    10/08/2017
    08:30AM — 12:00PM

    Our annual Health Fair will include flu and pneumonia shots (with insurance card), Salt Lake Coun...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/08/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/09/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • West Jordan Wrestling Service Auction

    10/10/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    The West Jordan Wrestling team will be auctioning services and baked good to help support their w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    10/12/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/12/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/12/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/15/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/16/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/18/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    10/19/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • Garden After Dark - Adventures in Wonderland

    10/19/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us for an enchanted evening as we journey down the rabbit hole to the whimsical, wonderful w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/19/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/19/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/20/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Free Estate Planning for Senior Citizens

    10/20/2017
    10:00AM — 12:00PM

    The Utah State Bar's “Serving our Seniors" program seeks to empower senior citizens to take steps...

  • Garden After Dark - Adventures in Wonderland

    10/20/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us for an enchanted evening as we journey down the rabbit hole to the whimsical, wonderful w...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    10/21/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • Garden After Dark - Adventures in Wonderland

    10/21/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us for an enchanted evening as we journey down the rabbit hole to the whimsical, wonderful w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/22/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/23/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

Online Edition Cottonwood Heights
Online Edition Holladay
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Cottonwood Holladay Journal