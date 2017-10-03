Skip to main content

Olympus wrestling starts first inductions into new Hall of Fame

Oct 03, 2017 10:03AM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Coach Bob Kawa was an extremely influential person in Olympus wrestling, and will be one of the four first inductees into the Olympus Wrestling Hall of Fame. (Devin Ashcroft/Holladay)

Gallery: Wrestling [2 Images] Click any image to expand.

When head coach Devin Ashcroft initially thought of the idea to instill an Olympus Wrestling Hall of Fame, it was more out of curiosity than anything.

“Every spring we have a banquet after the season. We have this little stats booklet that dates all the way back to 1954, and I use it because I can give guys tangible goals to reach. I was going through the booklet this year, and I was struck by the history of our wrestling program,” Ashcroft said.

They had an extensive history of state placers and state champions in the late 50s, early 60s and the early 2000s. Ashcroft really wanted to create something to honor the storied history of this program. “I thought, how can we take this history and make our wrestlers more aware of it?” Ashcroft said.

“So, I met with some parents to discuss the fundraising and logistics of an event, maybe a night where we honor our alumni? We discussed what sort of event would bring them back, and then we thought of it a HOF (Hall of Fame) banquet,” Ashcroft said.

From that moment on, Ashcroft started organizing everything like logistics, contacting alumni and helping form a committee that would decide the inductees. “I have a form where the alumni can sign up to join the HOF committee. We want people who were genuine influences on the program and the wrestlers, and I think we have a lot to choose from,” Ashcroft said.

This inaugural year of inductees has already set the bar high. The first is Gil Meier, who started the program, had 22 state champions and won five state titles in an eight-year period. Bob Kawa was an extremely influential coach during his time at Olympus, and is known to take all the alumni out to a dinner every year. Robert Brough won 19 straight district championships for the Jr. high program that feeds directly into the high school program, and Brandon McBride, the only wrestler inductee, was the only four-time state champion ever in school history.

For the current wrestlers on the team, the goal of this event is to allow them to watch and learn from the best of the best. “I want our current wrestlers to feel the history. They can learn so much from these men who made this program into what it is. The team will be attending the event, but as helpers to set up, and then they will be waiters for the banquet, so they can have a lot of direct contact with these legends,” Ashcroft said.

While many high school programs might have a storied history, the current teams are rarely allowed to appreciate it. For the Olympus wrestling program, that disconnect will cease to exist with the creation of this annual Hall of Fame banquet, and hopefully the current wrestlers can learn a thing or two from the men who built the program they compete for. 

Sports, Today

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Aging Mastery Program

    10/05/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/05/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/05/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Art for the Arts

    10/06/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Support Granite School District art programs AND save up to 50% off framed, limited edition art. ...

  • Bow Wow Film Festival's Coming to Utah

    10/06/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Therapy Animals of Utah is proud to present Utah's first Bow Wow Film Festival, an evening of fam...

  • Boo Fest

    10/07/2017
    09:00AM — 11:30AM

    Element Dance Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser - Come enjoy a yummy breakfast with lots of entertainm...

  • Garden Adventures - Spook-tacular Miniature Gardens

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Kickoff your Halloween celebrations by planting a spooky miniature garden in this special Garden ...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Community Square Dance

    10/07/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us for a Community Square Dance Party with the Rocketeers! We're a Square Dance Club that's ...

  • CUMC 2017 Annual Health Fair

    10/08/2017
    08:30AM — 12:00PM

    Our annual Health Fair will include flu and pneumonia shots (with insurance card), Salt Lake Coun...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/08/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/09/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/04/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    10/05/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/05/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/05/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Art for the Arts

    10/06/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Support Granite School District art programs AND save up to 50% off framed, limited edition art. ...

  • Bow Wow Film Festival's Coming to Utah

    10/06/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Therapy Animals of Utah is proud to present Utah's first Bow Wow Film Festival, an evening of fam...

  • Boo Fest

    10/07/2017
    09:00AM — 11:30AM

    Element Dance Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser - Come enjoy a yummy breakfast with lots of entertainm...

  • Garden Adventures - Spook-tacular Miniature Gardens

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Kickoff your Halloween celebrations by planting a spooky miniature garden in this special Garden ...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Community Square Dance

    10/07/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us for a Community Square Dance Party with the Rocketeers! We're a Square Dance Club that's ...

  • CUMC 2017 Annual Health Fair

    10/08/2017
    08:30AM — 12:00PM

    Our annual Health Fair will include flu and pneumonia shots (with insurance card), Salt Lake Coun...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/08/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/09/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • West Jordan Wrestling Service Auction

    10/10/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    The West Jordan Wrestling team will be auctioning services and baked good to help support their w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    10/12/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/12/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/12/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/15/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/16/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/18/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    10/19/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • Garden After Dark - Adventures in Wonderland

    10/19/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us for an enchanted evening as we journey down the rabbit hole to the whimsical, wonderful w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/19/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/19/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/20/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Free Estate Planning for Senior Citizens

    10/20/2017
    10:00AM — 12:00PM

    The Utah State Bar's “Serving our Seniors" program seeks to empower senior citizens to take steps...

  • Garden After Dark - Adventures in Wonderland

    10/20/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us for an enchanted evening as we journey down the rabbit hole to the whimsical, wonderful w...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    10/21/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • Garden After Dark - Adventures in Wonderland

    10/21/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us for an enchanted evening as we journey down the rabbit hole to the whimsical, wonderful w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/22/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/23/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

Online Edition Cottonwood Heights
Online Edition Holladay
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Cottonwood Holladay Journal