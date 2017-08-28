Skip to main content

Dan's Review: Few social lessons learned in "Ingrid Goes West"

Aug 28, 2017 10:48PM, Published by Dan Metcalf, Categories: Today, Arts+Entertainment Movie Reviews

Elizabeth Olsen and Aubrey Plaza in Ingrid Goes West - © 2017 Neon.

Ingrid Goes West (Neon)

Rated R for language throughout, drug use, some sexual content and disturbing behavior.

Starring Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Wyatt Russell, Billy Magnussen, Pom Klementieff, Hannah Utt, Joseph Breen, Angelica Amor, Meredith Hagner, Charlie Wright, Dennis Atlas.

Written by David Branson Smith and Matt Spicer.

Directed by Matt Spicer.

GRADE: B+

REVIEW:

Is social media quickly becoming a social disease? To some, living outside of social media isn’t living at all, where nothing matters unless it shows up in your status feed. An unhealthy obsession with social media and the ersatz celebrity status that accompanies “likes” “retweets” and “taggings” are the subject of Ingrid Goes West, a dark comedy starring Aubrey Plaza as a social media stalker.

Plaza plays Ingrid, an unstable woman who does a stint in a Pennsylvania mental facility after attacking one of her Instagram “friends” who failed to invite her to her #Perfect wedding. After her stay in the psychiatric hospital and the death of her mother, Ingrid is left with a small fortune that she uses to pursue her latest social media obsession Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen) in California. Ingrid rents an apartment from Dan (O’ Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson, Jr.), an aspiring screenplay writer who is obsessed with Batman. After doing a little clumsy detective work, Ingrid finds and stalks Taylor and her husband Ezra (Wyatt Russell), eventually becoming their friend by staging a rescue of their dog. Ingrid and Taylor begin to hang out and post their experiences on Instagram, raising her online stature. Things go well while the money lasts, and until Taylor’s mean-spirited brother Nicky (Billy Magnussen) shows up, quickly asserting Ingrid’s phony scheme. Ingrid also uses Dan to pose as her boyfriend to keep up the façade, until she is forced to take drastic measures to keep Taylor from the truth. Taylor eventually finds out the truth about Ingrid’s unhealthy obsession, sending Ingrid into a tailspin that ends with an attempted suicide, broadcast live on social media.

Ingrid Goes West offers a few laughs and a satirical jab at social media obsession in the extreme (probably more common than we’d like to admit). Aubrey Plaza’s nervous performance is funny at times, but more often than not conjures up feelings of pity and embarrassment instead of sympathy.  There is plenty of obvious signaling about the absurdity of living life through veil of social media going on in the movie, but the conclusion leaves our quasi-protagonist with no lessons learned. Perhaps we, the audience are missing the point as well, as we leave the theater checking our status feeds. Perhaps not ironically, Aubrey Plaza herself is currently sponsoring a social media contest to win a trip for you and your “BFF” to L.A. to have lunch with the movie star, in a post tagged with an #IngridGoesWest hashtag and two smiley-face-with-horns emojis.

Perhaps you can be a little “too” self aware.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to post this review to Facebook and Twitter. 

Otherwise it may not exist.

(wink emoji) 


Ingrid Goes Wast Trailer

movies movie reviews Social Media

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/30/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    08/31/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • Instruction Classes

    08/31/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/01/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/02/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    09/02/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/04/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/04/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Utah Crew 2017 Fall Season Kick-off Meeting

    08/29/2017
    06:00PM

    This is good opportunity for BOTH those planning to join the team and those still not sure. Come,...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/30/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    08/31/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • Instruction Classes

    08/31/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/01/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/02/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    09/02/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/03/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/03/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/04/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/04/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/05/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Zhongyan Festival

    09/05/2017
    11:00AM — 03:00PM

    Tuesday, September 5 | 11 am – 3 pm Included with Admission or FREE for Members The Hungry Gh...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/06/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/07/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    09/07/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/07/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    09/07/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/08/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/09/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Nicho's Cause - 1st Annual Walk-a-Thon

    09/09/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    Nicho's Cause - Raising awareness for SIDS. Come join us for our: 1st Annual Walk-a-Thon .. 'A ...

  • Garden Adventures - Chewing Gum Fun

    09/09/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    What do bouncy balls and chewing gum have in common? Both are made using ingredients from plants!...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/10/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/10/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/11/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/12/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/13/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/14/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    09/14/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/14/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    09/14/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/15/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/16/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • 3rd Annual ALS / Blues Barbershop Car Show

    09/16/2017
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    Saturday, September 16th, locally owned Blues Barbershop will host the 3rd Annual Holladay Car ...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    09/16/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/17/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/17/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/18/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/18/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/19/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • NAMI Utah SLC Rally Night

    09/19/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Zupas & NAMI Utah SLC Affiliate invite you too a fundraising night! Come too Zupas (75 East 12300...

  • Teton Gravity Research presents: Rogue Elements

    09/19/2017
    06:00PM — 10:30PM

    Outdoor film in the Red Butte Garden Amphiteatre Get stoked for winter sports! Bring your own c...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

Online Edition Holladay
Online Edition Cottonwood Heights
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Cottonwood Holladay Journal