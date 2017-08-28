Skip to main content

Basement apartments could face new city codes

Aug 28, 2017 11:25AM, Published by Jana Klopsch, Categories: Today, News

The Cottonwood Heights City Council and city staff are working on drafting an ordinance for accessory dwelling units along with the Cottonwood Heights Planning Commission. (Kari Sikorski)

By Cassie Goff  |  cassie@mycityjournals.com

In Cottonwood Heights, basement apartments are an attractive housing option for young families on a budget. However, there has not been an ordinance specifically addressing such apartments. As the apartments become more popular, more complaints have been raised to city officials. Cottonwood Heights City Council and staff have begun drafting an ordinance to address some of these issues. 

On Aug. 8, during the city council meeting, the city council discussed some of their opinions, problems and possible solutions for such an ordinance. 

“The purpose of this ordinance is to provide more housing options for more people,” said Senior Planner Michael Johnson. 

“Councilman Mike Peterson felt that we should make the primary purpose of this ordinance based on the fact that so many of these basement apartments exist and need to be regulated,” Mayor Kelvyn Cullimore said, since Peterson was absent for this meeting.

As the discussion moved through specific sections of the ordinance, Councilman Scott Bracken brought up an issue. “Where you talk about alternative flexible housing, it gets lost in the ordinance. We should add more clarity that these cannot be used for short-term rentals. This is meant for single family only.” 

In order to license or permit these basement apartments, owners would need to go through the Planning Commission with a conditional use on an existing building designation. 

“The Planning Commission needs to be approving the use of the structure, not the structure itself; which will have its own approval process,” Councilman Mike Shelton said.

“We need to decide if we can enforce specific codes,” Shelton continued. “You have a lot of things that met code when they were built but would not meet code today. It would be illegal nonconforming. It totally makes sense for the ones that are being built today, but for the ones that are already existing this doesn’t make sense. Some of them have been there a long time and they fit well within the neighborhood.”

In response, Cullimore said the ordinance “will act as a tool in addressing some of those issues.”

“We need to recognize that this problem exists. Someone will come in and demand that we enforce the code and they don’t want the basement apartments in the neighborhood. It could create a domino effect and have no path right now that doesn’t require us to shut them all down. We like them because it brings young families into the neighborhood. I want to see more of these in our community and I want it done right.” 

City Manager John Park said parking is the primary complaint from neighbors. Such parking issues could be classified as a nuisance. Johnson recommended city staff look into what other cities are doing “We are trying to protect the single-family housing factor,” Johnson said. 

Cullimore said they want the ordinance achievable for people so the majority of applications meet requirements while also ensuring safety issues are addressed. He said this will improve the situation in the city creating a path forward. 

“We want to make 80 to 90 percent of the people attain it. We want to encourage them,” Cullimore said.

As of Aug. 8, the Planning Commission had a draft for this ordinance and plan on making revisions. After they are finished, an initial public hearing for a finalized draft will be planned for later in September. 


  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/28/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/30/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    08/31/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/01/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/02/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    09/02/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/28/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Utah Crew 2017 Fall Season Kick-off Meeting

    08/29/2017
    06:00PM

    This is good opportunity for BOTH those planning to join the team and those still not sure. Come,...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/30/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    08/31/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/01/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/02/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    09/02/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/03/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/03/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/04/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/04/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/05/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/06/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/07/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    09/07/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/07/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/08/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/09/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Nicho's Cause - 1st Annual Walk-a-Thon

    09/09/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    Nicho's Cause - Raising awareness for SIDS. Come join us for our: 1st Annual Walk-a-Thon .. 'A ...

  • Garden Adventures - Chewing Gum Fun

    09/09/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    What do bouncy balls and chewing gum have in common? Both are made using ingredients from plants!...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/10/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/10/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/11/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/12/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/13/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/14/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    09/14/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/14/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/15/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/16/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • 3rd Annual ALS / Blues Barbershop Car Show

    09/16/2017
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    Saturday, September 16th, locally owned Blues Barbershop will host the 3rd Annual Holladay Car ...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    09/16/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/17/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/17/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/18/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/18/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

Online Edition Holladay
Online Edition Cottonwood Heights
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Cottonwood Holladay Journal