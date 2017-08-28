Skip to main content

Mortgage industry recognizes Cottonwood Heights resident

Aug 28, 2017 10:29AM, Published by Jana Klopsch, Categories: Today, Local Life

Cottonwood Heights resident Ruth Green was recognized as an “Elite Woman” in the mortgage industry. (PRMI)

By Shaun Delliskave

Cottonwood Heights resident and local mortgage professional Ruth Green was recognized by the industry publication “Mortgage Professional America” (MPA) as one of its Elite Women of 2017. Green was nominated by peers to receive this recognition for her leadership and for overcoming obstacles in a trade the magazine recognizes as “still dominated by men.” 

Green is senior vice president of operations at Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI). She has spent 23 years in the mortgage industry and has held numerous positions with titles including underwriter, training manager and vice president of business relations.

“I love that my current position constantly challenges me to find ways to innovate, improve, solve problems and change,” Green said.

The publication cited her humanitarian activities including raising funds for the Utah Food Bank and Feeding America, a hunger relief organization that has a larger network of food banks. She has also participated in international outreach programs in places like Jamaica to help with the SOS Children’s Village. This year she volunteered at an elementary school in Costa Rica.

In addition to her role at PRMI, she also holds positions on the Mortgage Bankers Association Residential Loan Production Committee and the FHA Subcommittee of the Mortgage Bankers Association.

This isn’t the first accolade for Green; in 2015 she was recognized with her team for earning the Ellie Mae (a national mortgage processing firm) Hall of Fame Award for Implementation Excellence. 

“I get to challenge and mentor others to change and grow as well,” says Green. “This recognition couldn’t have been accomplished without the help and support of my team.”

MPA is a national publication, part of the Key Media company family of journals that includes coverage of finance, legal, education, property and human resources industries.

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/28/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/30/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    08/31/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/01/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/02/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    09/02/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/28/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Utah Crew 2017 Fall Season Kick-off Meeting

    08/29/2017
    06:00PM

    This is good opportunity for BOTH those planning to join the team and those still not sure. Come,...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/30/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    08/31/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/01/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/02/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    09/02/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/03/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/03/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/04/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/04/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/05/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/06/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/07/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    09/07/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/07/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/08/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/09/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Nicho's Cause - 1st Annual Walk-a-Thon

    09/09/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    Nicho's Cause - Raising awareness for SIDS. Come join us for our: 1st Annual Walk-a-Thon .. 'A ...

  • Garden Adventures - Chewing Gum Fun

    09/09/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    What do bouncy balls and chewing gum have in common? Both are made using ingredients from plants!...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/10/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/10/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/11/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/12/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/13/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/14/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    09/14/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/14/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/15/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/16/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • 3rd Annual ALS / Blues Barbershop Car Show

    09/16/2017
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    Saturday, September 16th, locally owned Blues Barbershop will host the 3rd Annual Holladay Car ...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    09/16/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/17/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/17/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/18/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/18/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

Online Edition Holladay
Online Edition Cottonwood Heights
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Cottonwood Holladay Journal