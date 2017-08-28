Mortgage industry recognizes Cottonwood Heights resident

Aug 28, 2017 10:29AM, Published by Jana Klopsch, Categories: Today, Local Life

Cottonwood Heights resident Ruth Green was recognized as an “Elite Woman” in the mortgage industry. (PRMI)

Delliskave





By Shaun

Cottonwood Heights resident and local mortgage professional Ruth Green was recognized by the industry publication “Mortgage Professional America” (MPA) as one of its Elite Women of 2017. Green was nominated by peers to receive this recognition for her leadership and for overcoming obstacles in a trade the magazine recognizes as “still dominated by men.”

Green is senior vice president of operations at Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI). She has spent 23 years in the mortgage industry and has held numerous positions with titles including underwriter, training manager and vice president of business relations.

“I love that my current position constantly challenges me to find ways to innovate, improve, solve problems and change,” Green said.

The publication cited her humanitarian activities including raising funds for the Utah Food Bank and Feeding America, a hunger relief organization that has a larger network of food banks. She has also participated in international outreach programs in places like Jamaica to help with the SOS Children’s Village. This year she volunteered at an elementary school in Costa Rica.

In addition to her role at PRMI, she also holds positions on the Mortgage Bankers Association Residential Loan Production Committee and the FHA Subcommittee of the Mortgage Bankers Association.

This isn’t the first accolade for Green; in 2015 she was recognized with her team for earning the Ellie Mae (a national mortgage processing firm) Hall of Fame Award for Implementation Excellence.

“I get to challenge and mentor others to change and grow as well,” says Green. “This recognition couldn’t have been accomplished without the help and support of my team.”

MPA is a national publication, part of the Key Media company family of journals that includes coverage of finance, legal, education, property and human resources industries.