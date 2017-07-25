Skip to main content

Diagon Alley comes to Holladay

Jul 25, 2017 11:57AM, Published by Kelly Cannon, Categories: Today, Local Life

Two girls create wands during a Harry Potter themed event. The different Diagon Alley shops at different libraries were leading up to the OWL Camp in West Jordan. (Kelly Cannon/City Journals)

By Kelly Cannon | kelly@mycityjournals.com
 
On July 6, Holladay children had a chance to experience the magic of Harry Potter during a special wand-making craft day at the Holladay Library. Part of several activity days, the different shops of Diagon Alley at different county libraries led up to a special OWL Camp at the Viridian Center in West Jordan.
 
Ollivander’s wand-making shop at Holladay was open all day for families to come in and make their own wands using wood dowels and other materials.
 
“We’ve got various pieces that they can choose and lots of different craft items that they can be as creative as they want,” said Heidi-Marie Anderson, the youth services librarian at the Holladay Library “It’s actually a part of our maker cart. We just replaced some of the items with wand-making materials because we’ve been doing a maker cart all throughout the summer as well.”
 
The Diagon Alley shops functioned as a way to expand the OWL Camp that was held July 10–15.
 
“A lot of people apply and some receive their OWL and they get to go,” Anderson said. “But you had to be 11 to 18 to be able to go and Harry Potter fans are all ages and so this was a way to be able to stretch out the ages that can participate, families who would like to be there or people who didn’t make it into OWL Camp.”
 
The various shops included Pottage’s Cauldron Shop in Herriman, the Magical Menagerie in Bingham Creek, Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes at Hunter, Jokes and Pranks: OWL Camp Prep in Sandy, Sock Puppet Pets at Tyler and U-No-Poo Craft and Scramble in West Jordan.
 
The OWL Camp at the Viridian Event Center was a week-long summer camp; each day corresponded to a day in the Harry Potter books. Classes were set up to look like Hogwarts, and kids attended different classes, such as potions and charms, that were based on science, technology, engineering, art or math.
 
“They will be separated into the four houses and those houses will be the ones going between classes,” Anderson said. “At one point, they may be playing Quidditch outside, doing a scavenger hunt in the library that has to do with the year. They’ll be seeing things throughout the day that have to do with the year, like there might be a three-headed dog or a dragon.”
 
At the end of each day when the families come to pick up the campers, they can go to Hogsmeade and go to various shops as a way for the rest of the family to get the camp experience.
 
July was the 20th anniversary of the publication of the Harry Potter novels. The Salt Lake County Library Services holds different Harry Potter events throughout the year.
 
“We do a Yule Ball every year and that’s very popular, so we’re trying to stretch it out to have it a bit more STEM related. We’re hoping it will be annual,” Anderson said. “It’s always great to have a fandom and to be able to share it with others, especially at the library because the library is a central point for fandoms. It’s a way to make friends with others and be able to tie in actual education with a fandom, with the library.”
 
To learn more about different activities by Salt Lake County Library Services, visit calendar.slcolibrary.org. 

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    07/26/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    07/28/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Guest Author Liv Bartlet

    07/29/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Twenty-nine-year-old artistic prodigy Kat Porter has golden statues on her career horizon until s...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    07/31/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Monday Family Night

    07/31/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Pack a picnic and spend a summer evening exploring the diversity in our community. Traditional Af...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    07/26/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    07/28/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Guest Author Liv Bartlet

    07/29/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Twenty-nine-year-old artistic prodigy Kat Porter has golden statues on her career horizon until s...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    07/30/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    07/31/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Monday Family Night

    07/31/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Pack a picnic and spend a summer evening exploring the diversity in our community. Traditional Af...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/02/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • VIP event - Free Treatments & $30 Gift Card

    08/03/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    join us for our VIP event on thursday, august 3rd from 6-9pm. all attendees receive a complime...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/04/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Dash for Donation Race

    08/05/2017
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Join us for a 5K fun run and 2K walk at beautiful Sugar House Park on Saturday, August 5th. Regi...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    08/06/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • John Moreland

    08/06/2017
    08:00PM

    Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter John Moreland is touring in support of his latest release,...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/07/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Monday Family Night

    08/07/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Pack a picnic and spend a summer evening exploring the diversity in our community. Music and danc...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/09/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    08/13/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/14/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

Online Edition Holladay
Online Edition Cottonwood Heights
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Cottonwood Holladay Journal