Skip to main content

Nominations wanted

Jul 25, 2017 10:45AM, Published by Cassie Goff, Categories: Today, News, Local Life

This is one of the historic homes that draws beauty in Cottonwood Heights. (Cottonwood Heights Historic Committee)

Gallery: Nominations wanted [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

Cassie Goff  |  cassie@mycityjournals.com

One of the reasons people enjoy living and visiting Cottonwood Heights is the beauty within the city. Along with the natural beauty that stems from the two canyons surrounding the city, many residents take pride in maintaining their homes to model the canyon aesthetic. The city of Cottonwood Heights will recognize some of these properties in September. However, they need nominations for such recognitions during the month of August.

This is the first year the city will recognize some of the visually appealing residencies in the city. “We have so many well-maintained and gorgeous properties in Cottonwood Heights. We wanted to create a program to recognize these homeowners and thank them for helping keep our city beautiful,” Community and Economic Development Director Brian Berndt said.
 
The Cottonwood Heights Landscaping and Beautification Award program will recognize five winning properties in the city that show a well-maintained and beautiful landscape within the community.
 
“The city invites all residential homeowners and commercial property owners to enter and participate in this program,” Business Licensing Director Peri Kinder said.
 
Nominations for the Cottonwood Heights Landscaping and Beautification Award program can be made for self or for others. The nominated landscapes will be judged by the city council and a residential winner from each of the four districts will be selected. There will also be one winner for a commercial property within the city. Home Depot will provide prizes for the five winning properties. Winners will also receive a certificate of recognition issued by the Cottonwood Heights City Council. All properties will be judged on their visible aesthetic appearance from the street line.
 
“Each city councilperson will select a winning property from the nominations in their districts. The mayor will select a winner from the commercial properties in the city. All winners will be recognized at a city council meeting in September. We’re hoping this program encourages residents to keep their yards beautiful all summer,” Berndt said.
 
Entries will be accepted until Aug. 18, 5 p.m., at city hall. To download a nomination form or find more information, visit http://cottonwoodheights.utah.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=109778&pageId=8717482

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    07/26/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    07/28/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Guest Author Liv Bartlet

    07/29/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Twenty-nine-year-old artistic prodigy Kat Porter has golden statues on her career horizon until s...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    07/31/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Monday Family Night

    07/31/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Pack a picnic and spend a summer evening exploring the diversity in our community. Traditional Af...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    07/26/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    07/28/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Guest Author Liv Bartlet

    07/29/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Twenty-nine-year-old artistic prodigy Kat Porter has golden statues on her career horizon until s...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    07/30/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    07/31/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Monday Family Night

    07/31/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Pack a picnic and spend a summer evening exploring the diversity in our community. Traditional Af...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/02/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • VIP event - Free Treatments & $30 Gift Card

    08/03/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    join us for our VIP event on thursday, august 3rd from 6-9pm. all attendees receive a complime...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/04/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Dash for Donation Race

    08/05/2017
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Join us for a 5K fun run and 2K walk at beautiful Sugar House Park on Saturday, August 5th. Regi...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    08/06/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • John Moreland

    08/06/2017
    08:00PM

    Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter John Moreland is touring in support of his latest release,...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/07/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Monday Family Night

    08/07/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Pack a picnic and spend a summer evening exploring the diversity in our community. Music and danc...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/09/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    08/13/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/14/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

Online Edition Holladay
Online Edition Cottonwood Heights
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Cottonwood Holladay Journal