Nominations wanted
Jul 25, 2017 10:45AM, Published by Cassie Goff, Categories: Today, News, Local Life
This is one of the historic homes that draws beauty in Cottonwood Heights. (Cottonwood Heights Historic Committee)
One of the reasons people enjoy living and visiting Cottonwood Heights is the beauty within the city. Along with the natural beauty that stems from the two canyons surrounding the city, many residents take pride in maintaining their homes to model the canyon aesthetic. The city of Cottonwood Heights will recognize some of these properties in September. However, they need nominations for such recognitions during the month of August.
This is the first year the city will recognize some of the visually appealing residencies in the city. “We have so many well-maintained and gorgeous properties in Cottonwood Heights. We wanted to create a program to recognize these homeowners and thank them for helping keep our city beautiful,” Community and Economic Development Director Brian Berndt said.
The Cottonwood Heights Landscaping and Beautification Award program will recognize five winning properties in the city that show a well-maintained and beautiful landscape within the community.
“The city invites all residential homeowners and commercial property owners to enter and participate in this program,” Business Licensing Director Peri Kinder said.
Nominations for the Cottonwood Heights Landscaping and Beautification Award program can be made for self or for others. The nominated landscapes will be judged by the city council and a residential winner from each of the four districts will be selected. There will also be one winner for a commercial property within the city. Home Depot will provide prizes for the five winning properties. Winners will also receive a certificate of recognition issued by the Cottonwood Heights City Council. All properties will be judged on their visible aesthetic appearance from the street line.
“Each city councilperson will select a winning property from the nominations in their districts. The mayor will select a winner from the commercial properties in the city. All winners will be recognized at a city council meeting in September. We’re hoping this program encourages residents to keep their yards beautiful all summer,” Berndt said.
Entries will be accepted until Aug. 18, 5 p.m., at city hall. To download a nomination form or find more information, visit http://cottonwoodheights.utah.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=109778&pageId=8717482.