Depth playing key role for high flying Titan soccer

FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides 05/03/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/03/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Meet our Trainers! 05/03/2017 06:30PM — 08:00PM Meet our personal trainers. Ask questions. Get tips. Learn biomechanics. Free intro to Complete H...

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/04/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

May The Forth Be With You 05/04/2017 07:00PM — 11:00PM Utah folks! A first of its kind star wars rock show/ star wars art showcase show "May the forth b...

FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides 05/05/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/05/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Annual AMES 5K Fun Run/Walk 05/05/2017 04:00PM — 06:00PM Annual 5K Fun Run/Walk is sponsored by AMES Service through Science and Running clubs. This event...

Blankets of Love, Showcase and Charity Event 05/06/2017 10:00AM — 12:00PM Join us for “Blankets of Love” May 6th, 10am @ Olympus High School. Our Company Teams will be sh...

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/06/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening! 05/07/2017 10:00AM — 11:30AM Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/07/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides 05/08/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/08/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/09/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Relationship Workshop 05/09/2017 06:30PM — 08:30PM How easy is it for you to be happy if your important relationships are tense or brittle? If I had...

Seasonal Superfoods 05/09/2017 06:30PM — 08:30PM Your body is a tool to make you happy—to feel joy, passion, and creativity. It functions on the f...

FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides 05/10/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/10/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/11/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Entheos Academy Celebration of Service 05/11/2017 06:00PM — 08:00PM Showcase of 6th grade student service projects. Almost 2,000 hours of service has been done this ...

Entheos Academy Celebration of Service 05/11/2017 06:00PM — 08:00PM Showcase of 6th grade student service projects. Almost 2,000 hours of service has been done this ...

FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides 05/12/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/12/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

2017 Race for the Cure 05/13/2017 07:00AM — 11:00AM Join as more than 4,000 individuals, teams and business Race for the Cure. Fundraise today to hel...

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/13/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Elegant Ella - Centennial Celebration 05/13/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM Join us for an evening of song on May 13th, 2017 for a tribute to the great Ella Fitzgerald. Thi...

theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening! 05/14/2017 10:00AM — 11:30AM Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/14/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides 05/15/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/15/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/16/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides 05/17/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/17/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Get to know Murray Soccer Club Night 05/17/2017 08:00PM — 09:00PM Murray S.C. is excited to announce it will be hosting a Get to know Murray Soccer club night on t...

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/18/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides 05/19/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/19/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Founder's Park: Neighborhood and Community Preparedness Fair 05/20/2017 09:00AM — 04:00AM Free community event with classes, demonstrations, information booths, and vendors. Fun for the w...

Founder's Park: Neighborhood and Community Preparedness Fair 05/20/2017 09:00AM — 04:00PM Free community event with classes, demonstrations, information booths, and vendors. Fun for the w...

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/20/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening! 05/21/2017 10:00AM — 11:30AM Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/21/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides 05/22/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/22/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 05/23/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides 05/24/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...