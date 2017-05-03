Skip to main content

Depth playing key role for high flying Titan soccer

May 03, 2017 11:14AM, Published by Travis Barton, Categories: Sports, Today

Senior Abe Gubler takes on a Murray defender in April. (Travis Barton/City Journals)

Gallery: Depth playing key role for high flying Titan soccer [4 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Travis Barton | travis@mycityjournals.com
 
Olympus boys soccer had just suffered a disappointing overtime loss to Murray where a starting center back was sent off, requiring him to miss the next game against local rival Skyline.
 
“We had guys that stepped in in the backline. That's a scary spot to have a sub normally,” said assistant coach Jeff Sonntag. “For [senior outside back] Matt Lockwood to step in (at center back) and we had different guys less experienced playing fullback and everyone just handled it fine.”
 
Senior Matt Lockwood, and sophomore Logan Davies at varying moments, stepped in to fill the integral center back position and the Titans didn’t miss a beat defeating the Eagles 2-1 with the lone goal surrendered coming on a penalty at the end of the game.
 
Jeff said it exemplifies the all-around depth and quality of the team. He added that in their home game against Hillcrest, they had two starting midfielders out and “you wouldn't have known it by the guys that stepped in.”
 
“That’s the kind of depth we have that we're really grateful for and excited about,” Jeff said.
 
The Titans depth has been vital in a season that’s seen the team jump out to an 8-2 (4-2 in region) record as of April 14, including a preseason that saw them go 4-0 winning by a combined score of 16-0.
 
“This preseason start was the best start we've had of any Olympus year,” Jeff said, having been in and around the program since his dad, Chris, became head coach 14 years ago.
 
Through 10 games with six shutouts, its attack averaging 2.5 goals a game and its only two losses coming in overtime, the Titans are assembling a belief in their capabilities this season.
 
“Where we have the talent, I think the last step is getting that confidence and that belief there,” Jeff said. “As each game we get better, that confidence is going to come more and more and then by playoffs we're gonna be in a good spot.”
 
Coaches knew they had a talented and cohesive team coming in with many players plying their trade for the same club, Impact United.
 
“We all work together with similar coaching styles coming from that club,” said junior center back James Dansie. “We're just good friends, all of us, so it works well playing together with guys that you like.” 
 
What coaches weren’t sure about is how it might come together with a new 4-3-3 formation and the framework of those attacking three.
 
“It’s been a little trial and error,” Jeff said of the new formation. “But it’s made us more offensive.”
 
Olympus three starters up front—wide players senior Abe Gubler, junior Tony Fougler and sophomore target man Din Huremovic—have shared the scoring load scoring 21 of the team’s 26 goals through the first round of region play. It included a fantastic team goal to defeat Hillcrest 1-0.
 
In a region with perennial contenders Murray and Skyline, an improved Hillcrest and a dangerous Cyprus team, the Titans will need to be at their best to gain an advantageous playoff seed for their state tournament run.
 
Despite the two early overtime losses in region, Chris, the head coach, said the team is starting to click defensively which gives him great confidence going forward.
 
“Both ends of the ball are coming together and I'm excited for the rest (of the season),” said Chris. 

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/03/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Meet our Trainers!

    05/03/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Meet our personal trainers. Ask questions. Get tips. Learn biomechanics. Free intro to Complete H...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/04/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • May The Forth Be With You

    05/04/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Utah folks! A first of its kind star wars rock show/ star wars art showcase show "May the forth b...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/05/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/05/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Annual AMES 5K Fun Run/Walk

    05/05/2017
    04:00PM — 06:00PM

    Annual 5K Fun Run/Walk is sponsored by AMES Service through Science and Running clubs. This event...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/07/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/08/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/09/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Relationship Workshop

    05/09/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    How easy is it for you to be happy if your important relationships are tense or brittle? If I had...

  • Seasonal Superfoods

    05/09/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Your body is a tool to make you happy—to feel joy, passion, and creativity. It functions on the f...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/03/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Meet our Trainers!

    05/03/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Meet our personal trainers. Ask questions. Get tips. Learn biomechanics. Free intro to Complete H...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/04/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • May The Forth Be With You

    05/04/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Utah folks! A first of its kind star wars rock show/ star wars art showcase show "May the forth b...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/05/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/05/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Annual AMES 5K Fun Run/Walk

    05/05/2017
    04:00PM — 06:00PM

    Annual 5K Fun Run/Walk is sponsored by AMES Service through Science and Running clubs. This event...

  • Blankets of Love, Showcase and Charity Event

    05/06/2017
    10:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join us for “Blankets of Love” May 6th, 10am @ Olympus High School. Our Company Teams will be sh...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/06/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/07/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/08/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/09/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Relationship Workshop

    05/09/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    How easy is it for you to be happy if your important relationships are tense or brittle? If I had...

  • Seasonal Superfoods

    05/09/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Your body is a tool to make you happy—to feel joy, passion, and creativity. It functions on the f...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/10/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/10/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/11/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Entheos Academy Celebration of Service

    05/11/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Showcase of 6th grade student service projects. Almost 2,000 hours of service has been done this ...

  • Entheos Academy Celebration of Service

    05/11/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Showcase of 6th grade student service projects. Almost 2,000 hours of service has been done this ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/12/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/12/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 Race for the Cure

    05/13/2017
    07:00AM — 11:00AM

    Join as more than 4,000 individuals, teams and business Race for the Cure. Fundraise today to hel...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/13/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Suicide Awareness Car Wash & Car Show - By Lake Town Street Crew (LTSC)

    05/13/2017
    11:30AM — 04:30PM

    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Sunset Coffee in Sandy, Utah — May 13, 2017 - The charitable event will ...

  • Elegant Ella - Centennial Celebration

    05/13/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    Join us for an evening of song on May 13th, 2017 for a tribute to the great Ella Fitzgerald. Thi...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/14/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/14/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/15/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/16/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/17/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/17/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Get to know Murray Soccer Club Night

    05/17/2017
    08:00PM — 09:00PM

    Murray S.C. is excited to announce it will be hosting a Get to know Murray Soccer club night on t...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/18/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/19/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/19/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Founder's Park: Neighborhood and Community Preparedness Fair

    05/20/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00AM

    Free community event with classes, demonstrations, information booths, and vendors. Fun for the w...

  • Founder's Park: Neighborhood and Community Preparedness Fair

    05/20/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Free community event with classes, demonstrations, information booths, and vendors. Fun for the w...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/20/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/21/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/21/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/22/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/22/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/23/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/24/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/24/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

 

 

 

Online Edition Holladay
Online Edition Cottonwood Heights
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Cottonwood Holladay Journal