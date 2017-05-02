Skip to main content

Poetry workshop encourages teen creativity

May 02, 2017 05:05PM, Published by Kelly Cannon, Categories: Today, Local Life

Florin Nielsen teaches his poetry workshop at the Holladay Library. (Kelly Cannon/City Journals)

By Kelly Cannon | kelly@mycityjournals.com
 
Florin Nielsen has been writing poetry since he was in the third grade, but didn’t start embracing the title of poet until he retired from teaching high school. He now spends his time teaching how to write poetry to people of all ages. Nielsen held a special poetry workshop for adolescents on April 10 at the Holladay Library.
 
“I’ve done this now at three different middle schools. I had decided on something and it worked so I’ve tried to stay with it,” Nielsen said. “I talk to them about what they know about poetry, what it is and what it isn’t. I then immediately have them write it themselves.”
 
Nielsen developed a five-line constructivist poetry format. He talks the participants through the poem and then has them write one of their own. They usually accomplish this in 10–12 minutes.
 
“That’s how I get them to do it. I have them write immediately. I have them share them, listen to one another. We talk about them and I talk about how this is the gist of poetry,” Nielsen said. “Rhythm and rhyme isn’t. Your subject matter, your imagery, your metaphors and your entering the piece yourself, those are the most important things about poetry.”
 
At the end of the workshop, Nielsen said he hoped the teens felt they could write poetry.
 
“If they can do this and go along with this, they get the feeling they can do it,” Nielsen said.
 
Nielsen was first introduced to poetry by his mother, who would read poetry to him every night.
 
“She’d read me so many poems when I was a child. And I liked them. I didn’t know how to do them but I liked them,” Nielsen said.
 
Nielsen didn’t do much with poetry until he was in college and took a poetry appreciation class. He then began to write his own poems.
 
“I had no training, but I decided to start writing them,” Nielsen said.
 
When he started teaching school, he’d teach poetry. It was then he got a passion for it. He found he could get his students to write poetry if he showed he was willing to write some as well.
 
“I would do it with them and when they would have their sharing groups, I would sit in a sharing group and put mine on the table with theirs and they really grew from that,” Nielsen said.
 
After retiring from teaching at East High School for 25 years, Nielsen began to write more in earnest. He has taught poetry at Mount Olympus Senior Center for the past 15 years.
 
 Nielsen’s poetry focuses on his family and his hometown, Hyde Park. He has a collection of poetry called “Hyde Park Sonnets.” He is also in a poetry club that focuses on the 13th-century Persian poet Rumi.
 
“I’ve been highly influenced by Rumi,” Nielsen said. “Lately, my poetry is more mystical as I age.” 

  • West Jordan Football Spirit Night

    05/02/2017
    10:30AM — 10:00PM

    West Jordan High School Football Team Spirit Night. Come out and show your support for your loca...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/02/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Overcoming Fear Workshop

    05/02/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    When you think about who you want to become, do you feel overwhelmed and a little hopeless? Do yo...

  • Seeds of Remembrance

    05/02/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Caring Connections: A Hope and Comfort in Grief Program will hold its annual Seeds of Remembrance...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/03/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Meet our Trainers!

    05/03/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Meet our personal trainers. Ask questions. Get tips. Learn biomechanics. Free intro to Complete H...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/04/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • May The Forth Be With You

    05/04/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Utah folks! A first of its kind star wars rock show/ star wars art showcase show "May the forth b...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/05/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/05/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Annual AMES 5K Fun Run/Walk

    05/05/2017
    04:00PM — 06:00PM

    Annual 5K Fun Run/Walk is sponsored by AMES Service through Science and Running clubs. This event...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/07/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/08/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

