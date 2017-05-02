Holladay development attracts national interest
May 02, 2017
Holladay (Aspen Perry/City Journals)
Holladay City officials were recently approached by Business View Magazine to feature both the triumphs and conflicts as Holladay continues to field interest of developers wanting to be part of the unique city that is Holladay.
In March 2017, Holladay City was featured in Business View Magazine, a publication, which claims to be “North America’s best source of news” in regards to “the latest developments in manufacturing, construction, infrastructure.”
“We were approached by the magazine and after some initial discussion, decided letting others know of our particular struggles and successes would help others who are trying to do the same thing,” said Paul Allred, community development director of Holladay City.
The article brought to the forefront a topic many Holladay residents seem to be struggling with when appearing at town halls, planning commission, or city council meetings to voice concerns over new development taking place.
On one hand, residents have expressed their want for more development to take place, mostly in the way of shopping and dining, though with many current residents approaching retirement age, more housing options has been another much needed commodity.
On the other hand, residents fear Holladay will become overrun with traffic and loose what many residents would consider a less densely populated, more suburban way of life.
As Mayor Rob Dahle was quoted stating in the article for Business View, “We’re a unique community… we’re a city in an urban area that wants to be as suburban as possible.”
As new developments are built and private properties change hands, Holladay residents have expressed frustration in feeling they are losing part of what they love about Holladay, specifically in regards to the large trees in Holladay. For residents, the value placed on trees goes beyond aesthetics, as the trees provide a cooling element to Holladay homes and neighborhoods.
While City officials work with residents to draft and implement a tree protection plan, residents also have the option to nominate trees of significance through the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, in an effort to preserve and protect trees not currently covered by City restrictions.
The unique nature of Holladay, in accordance with new developments in the Holladay Village have attracted attention from other Utah cities including Pleasant Grove, Bluffdale, Farmington, and Sandy, wishing to create a model similar to downtown Holladay.
“In the past couple of years several cities have visited the Holladay Village area to ask about the process for creating the ambience and vibe found there. The Village area has also garnered attention from Envision Utah… and is used (by them) as an example of attractive land use,” Allred said.
Much like 2016 was bustling with new development, 2017 is slated to be another busy year with more residential and commercial developments coming to both the Holladay Village, as well as other areas of Holladay.
“Because Holladay is getting so much positive attention for recent development projects, businesses and potential homeowners are anxious to locate here even though there is little open land available,” said Allred.
In addition to current developments, the City has some long-term plans they hope will further reflect resident priorities in how they have expressed wanting Holladay to function.
These developments include preserving and improving 8-acres of green space, known as Knudsen Park.
Additionally, the City Planning department recently conducted a bike lane feasibility study, which they hope to have reviewed by the Planning Commission and City Council later this year.
There is also a plan for improvements to four intersections on Highland Drive and Van Winkle Expressway.
All of which will be subject to public hearings during planning commission or city council meetings and in some districts town halls have already started to collect public commentary.
To stay informed on the development happenings, visit City of Holladay website for a calendar of upcoming events, as well as Planning Commission and City Council agendas and minutes.