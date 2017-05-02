Skip to main content

Chamber of Commerce holds town hall with Ivory Homes

May 02, 2017 04:37PM, Published by Bryan Scott, Categories: Today, News, Local Life

Dated rendering from Howard Hughes Corporation initial plan for the Cottonwood Property. As this issue went to print, Ivory did not have rendering available. (Howard Hughes Corp.)

Gallery: Chamber of Commerce holds town hall with Ivory Homes [2 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Aspen Perry |  a.perry@mycityjournals.com
 
As Holladay residents bid farewell to the final remains of the Cottonwood Mall, Chris Gamvroulas, president of Ivory Homes, attended a Town Hall at the request of Holladay Chamber of Commerce members in March. Green space, increased traffic, and tax revenue were just a few of the hot topics brought up during the meeting.
 
Gamvroulas opened the discussion by stating Ivory Homes had not yet purchased the property, but was diligently working with the city and wanted to start to get community feedback regarding potential use.
 
“This is (part) of our first outreach into the community, to say, these are the challenges, and get some feedback,” Gamvroulas said.
 
Before opening up the meeting to audience questions, Mayor Rob Dahle stressed any approvals on the Cottonwood property would need to go through public process.
 
“As I’ve said before, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a local developer… whatever happens on this site will have to go through public process. It will have to either be rezoned or the current zone amended… and we will have more meetings like this when a plan has been presented,” Dahle said.
 
Green space was the topic of concern for the first resident as she asked, “Where are we going to fit some lifestyle green space?”
 
Dahle addressed her concern by stating plans to keep the 8 acres of Knudsen Park as green gathering space for Holladay residents. While also noting the Cottonwood property was mostly asphalt and a mall building, so there would be no green space lost regarding the Cottonwood property.
 
Gamvroulas followed this sentiment and explained Ivory was taking green space into account with potential plans to have the five acres creek side, as a walking path. Additionally, on the residential side of the development, Ivory is mindful of having future residents who will want to have green space as well.
 
Increased traffic and parking was another concern as a resident addressed her concern new development could turn Holladay roads into high traffic areas like Sugarhouse. “From 2006 till now driving in Sugarhouse is becoming a nightmare… it’s busy all the time,” she said.
 
Gamvroulas sited a recent traffic analysis reported potential traffic from Ivory development at a 30 percent less increase than what was estimated from the Howard Hughes Corporation plans.   
 
In an effort to highlight the positive aspect of traffic, Gamvroulas asked Chamber members by show of hands, which did not like traffic. When zero chamber members raised their hand, it provided a visual to the point that for small business owners traffic is positive.   
 
Taxes or the lack thereof, was another point of contention as one resident stated, “The master plan must be addressed in its entirety because that was projected to be the primary income source for Holladay City… in petitioning for a rezoning, the city needs to address where it’s future income streams are coming from.”
 
Mayor Dahle addressed this concern by pointing out while residential tax revenue is low, tax revenue is also market driven, meaning the Cottonwood property is not guaranteed to be Holladay’s largest income source.
 
As Dahle further stated, “There needs to be a balance between what is appropriate (for the property) and what is marketable.”
 
As the town hall wrapped up, one resident voiced praise for the potential development, noting the current issue with finding housing in Holladay, as he said, “high-density housing in Holladay is very rare, people aren’t moving because they have nowhere to move to… this would allow seniors to move into a lower maintenance housing option. (Holladay) has been starving for more housing options.”
 
A follow-up comment was met with some audience applause when another resident complimented Gamvroulas on Ivory’s efforts, as he said, “I just want to thank you and Ivory Company for stepping in and taking care of this eyesore.”
 
Gamvroulas further expressed Ivory’s interest in being accessible to the community, though, as a general rule, Gamvroulas does not feel town hall meetings to be productive; he offered to attend any small gathering.
 
“If you want to host a meeting in your living room, I’m happy to come in and get your input,” Gamvroulas said. 

  • West Jordan Football Spirit Night

    05/02/2017
    10:30AM — 10:00PM

    West Jordan High School Football Team Spirit Night. Come out and show your support for your loca...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/02/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Overcoming Fear Workshop

    05/02/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    When you think about who you want to become, do you feel overwhelmed and a little hopeless? Do yo...

  • Seeds of Remembrance

    05/02/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Caring Connections: A Hope and Comfort in Grief Program will hold its annual Seeds of Remembrance...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/03/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Meet our Trainers!

    05/03/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Meet our personal trainers. Ask questions. Get tips. Learn biomechanics. Free intro to Complete H...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/04/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • May The Forth Be With You

    05/04/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Utah folks! A first of its kind star wars rock show/ star wars art showcase show "May the forth b...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/05/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/05/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Annual AMES 5K Fun Run/Walk

    05/05/2017
    04:00PM — 06:00PM

    Annual 5K Fun Run/Walk is sponsored by AMES Service through Science and Running clubs. This event...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/07/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/08/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • West Jordan Football Spirit Night

    05/02/2017
    10:30AM — 10:00PM

    West Jordan High School Football Team Spirit Night. Come out and show your support for your loca...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/02/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Overcoming Fear Workshop

    05/02/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    When you think about who you want to become, do you feel overwhelmed and a little hopeless? Do yo...

  • Seeds of Remembrance

    05/02/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Caring Connections: A Hope and Comfort in Grief Program will hold its annual Seeds of Remembrance...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/03/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Meet our Trainers!

    05/03/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Meet our personal trainers. Ask questions. Get tips. Learn biomechanics. Free intro to Complete H...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/04/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • May The Forth Be With You

    05/04/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Utah folks! A first of its kind star wars rock show/ star wars art showcase show "May the forth b...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/05/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/05/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Annual AMES 5K Fun Run/Walk

    05/05/2017
    04:00PM — 06:00PM

    Annual 5K Fun Run/Walk is sponsored by AMES Service through Science and Running clubs. This event...

  • Blankets of Love, Showcase and Charity Event

    05/06/2017
    10:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join us for “Blankets of Love” May 6th, 10am @ Olympus High School. Our Company Teams will be sh...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/06/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/07/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/08/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/09/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Relationship Workshop

    05/09/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    How easy is it for you to be happy if your important relationships are tense or brittle? If I had...

  • Seasonal Superfoods

    05/09/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Your body is a tool to make you happy—to feel joy, passion, and creativity. It functions on the f...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/10/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/10/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/11/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Entheos Academy Celebration of Service

    05/11/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Showcase of 6th grade student service projects. Almost 2,000 hours of service has been done this ...

  • Entheos Academy Celebration of Service

    05/11/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Showcase of 6th grade student service projects. Almost 2,000 hours of service has been done this ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/12/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/12/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 Race for the Cure

    05/13/2017
    07:00AM — 11:00AM

    Join as more than 4,000 individuals, teams and business Race for the Cure. Fundraise today to hel...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/13/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Suicide Awareness Car Wash & Car Show - By Lake Town Street Crew (LTSC)

    05/13/2017
    11:30AM — 04:30PM

    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Sunset Coffee in Sandy, Utah — May 13, 2017 - The charitable event will ...

  • Elegant Ella - Centennial Celebration

    05/13/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    Join us for an evening of song on May 13th, 2017 for a tribute to the great Ella Fitzgerald. Thi...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/14/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/14/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/15/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/16/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/17/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/17/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Get to know Murray Soccer Club Night

    05/17/2017
    08:00PM — 09:00PM

    Murray S.C. is excited to announce it will be hosting a Get to know Murray Soccer club night on t...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/18/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/19/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/19/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Founder's Park: Neighborhood and Community Preparedness Fair

    05/20/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00AM

    Free community event with classes, demonstrations, information booths, and vendors. Fun for the w...

  • Founder's Park: Neighborhood and Community Preparedness Fair

    05/20/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Free community event with classes, demonstrations, information booths, and vendors. Fun for the w...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/20/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/21/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/21/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/22/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/22/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/23/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

 

 

 

Online Edition Holladay
Online Edition Cottonwood Heights
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Cottonwood Holladay Journal