Skip to main content

Cottonwood’s regional champion theatre students to perform “The Mystery of Edwin Drood”

May 02, 2017 03:59PM, Published by Bryan Scott, Categories: Education, Today

Cottonwood High theatre students, who won the regional title, will perform “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” in May. (Adam Wilkins/Cottonwood High School)

By Julie Slama   |  Julie@mycityjournals.com
 
Cottonwood High School’s recently crowned regional champion theatre department will take the stage in May to present “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.”
 
The Charles Dickens unfinished manuscript was discovered after his death. In the 1970s, it was completed with multiple endings so each performance of the musical could have a different character as the murderer, said Adam Wilkins who is co-directing the Cottonwood production with Madison Howell.
 
“There’s five endings so the audience can vote every night, ‘whodunit,’” he said about the mysterious circumstances of Drood’s disappearance. “It’s a fun, slapstick British comedy with a play within a play of mistaken identities that is very entertaining and family friendly.”
 
“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” will be performed at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 10 through Saturday, May 13 and again on Monday, May 15. At noon on Saturday, May 13, there will be a matinee performance, where mothers can purchase tickets at the door for half-price. Tickets are $7 online or $8 at the door and the show will be performed in the school’s Black Box Theatre, 5715 S. 1300 East.
 
The role of Edwin Drood, a female who portrays a male, is played by senior Karin Allred. The Chairman is senior Jeremy Black with John Jasper portrayed by senior Preston Rowland. Junior Anna Anderl is Rosa Bud; senior Emmalee Petrick is Princess Puffer; and junior Seith Howell is Bazzard. The roles of Neville Landless and Helena Landless are played by junior Jared Evans and junior Sophia Morrill, respectively. Sophomore Nami Eskandarian portrays Rev. Crisparkle; sophomore Andrew Sollis is Durdles; junior Aubrey Low is the Deputy and junior Paige Ney plays Horace.
 
“We’ve had some serious and heavy shows this year with ‘Big Fish’ and ‘Henry V’ dealing with issues of redemption and forgiveness, so this is a lighter piece from the turn of last century that’s a lot of fun. Plus, we’re able to see we aren’t defined by where we’re born or how much money we have, but how you can be the best you. It ties in with these kids who are learning who they are and where they fit in the world,” he said.
 
It also comes off the hard work students had put in preparing for regional competition where they earned 388 of the 390 points possible to win the overall first-place trophy.
 
“Our region is really tough, but we qualified every kid to go to state so we couldn’t be happier of the success,” Wilkins said of his 39 students who participated at region. “In theatre, we learn that everyone is important and everyone’s part is vital to the whole of the group’s success. We’ll be going over the judges’ notes and incorporate them in our pieces to learn from them and prepare for state.”
 
The state contest was slated April 15.
 
Their one-act competition, “Women of Lockerbie,” had 10 students portray the aftermath of the PanAm flight that crashed near Lockerbie, Scotland, when women who were inspired to obtain and wash the clothing from the victims so they could return the items to the victims’ families.
 
“It’s a really heart-warming piece where these women are determined to make this an act of love, but it’s a real emotional and hard piece to perform,” Wilkins said.
 
For judging, their ensemble was required to be under one hour and be judged by three professionals. Cottonwood took first place.
 
The individual events, ranging from dramatic monologues to musical theatre, was the second day of the regional contest.
 
“All our students received superior ratings,” Wilkins said. “There’s so much pride they put in their pieces and it has paid off.” 

  • West Jordan Football Spirit Night

    05/02/2017
    10:30AM — 10:00PM

    West Jordan High School Football Team Spirit Night. Come out and show your support for your loca...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/02/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Overcoming Fear Workshop

    05/02/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    When you think about who you want to become, do you feel overwhelmed and a little hopeless? Do yo...

  • Seeds of Remembrance

    05/02/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Caring Connections: A Hope and Comfort in Grief Program will hold its annual Seeds of Remembrance...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/03/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Meet our Trainers!

    05/03/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Meet our personal trainers. Ask questions. Get tips. Learn biomechanics. Free intro to Complete H...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/04/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • May The Forth Be With You

    05/04/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Utah folks! A first of its kind star wars rock show/ star wars art showcase show "May the forth b...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/05/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/05/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Annual AMES 5K Fun Run/Walk

    05/05/2017
    04:00PM — 06:00PM

    Annual 5K Fun Run/Walk is sponsored by AMES Service through Science and Running clubs. This event...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/07/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/08/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • West Jordan Football Spirit Night

    05/02/2017
    10:30AM — 10:00PM

    West Jordan High School Football Team Spirit Night. Come out and show your support for your loca...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/02/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Overcoming Fear Workshop

    05/02/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    When you think about who you want to become, do you feel overwhelmed and a little hopeless? Do yo...

  • Seeds of Remembrance

    05/02/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Caring Connections: A Hope and Comfort in Grief Program will hold its annual Seeds of Remembrance...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/03/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Meet our Trainers!

    05/03/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Meet our personal trainers. Ask questions. Get tips. Learn biomechanics. Free intro to Complete H...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/04/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • May The Forth Be With You

    05/04/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Utah folks! A first of its kind star wars rock show/ star wars art showcase show "May the forth b...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/05/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/05/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Annual AMES 5K Fun Run/Walk

    05/05/2017
    04:00PM — 06:00PM

    Annual 5K Fun Run/Walk is sponsored by AMES Service through Science and Running clubs. This event...

  • Blankets of Love, Showcase and Charity Event

    05/06/2017
    10:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join us for “Blankets of Love” May 6th, 10am @ Olympus High School. Our Company Teams will be sh...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/06/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/07/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/08/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/09/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Relationship Workshop

    05/09/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    How easy is it for you to be happy if your important relationships are tense or brittle? If I had...

  • Seasonal Superfoods

    05/09/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Your body is a tool to make you happy—to feel joy, passion, and creativity. It functions on the f...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/10/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/10/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/11/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Entheos Academy Celebration of Service

    05/11/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Showcase of 6th grade student service projects. Almost 2,000 hours of service has been done this ...

  • Entheos Academy Celebration of Service

    05/11/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Showcase of 6th grade student service projects. Almost 2,000 hours of service has been done this ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/12/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/12/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 Race for the Cure

    05/13/2017
    07:00AM — 11:00AM

    Join as more than 4,000 individuals, teams and business Race for the Cure. Fundraise today to hel...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/13/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Suicide Awareness Car Wash & Car Show - By Lake Town Street Crew (LTSC)

    05/13/2017
    11:30AM — 04:30PM

    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Sunset Coffee in Sandy, Utah — May 13, 2017 - The charitable event will ...

  • Elegant Ella - Centennial Celebration

    05/13/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    Join us for an evening of song on May 13th, 2017 for a tribute to the great Ella Fitzgerald. Thi...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/14/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/14/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/15/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/16/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/17/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/17/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Get to know Murray Soccer Club Night

    05/17/2017
    08:00PM — 09:00PM

    Murray S.C. is excited to announce it will be hosting a Get to know Murray Soccer club night on t...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/18/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/19/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/19/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Founder's Park: Neighborhood and Community Preparedness Fair

    05/20/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00AM

    Free community event with classes, demonstrations, information booths, and vendors. Fun for the w...

  • Founder's Park: Neighborhood and Community Preparedness Fair

    05/20/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Free community event with classes, demonstrations, information booths, and vendors. Fun for the w...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/20/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/21/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/21/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/22/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/22/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/23/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

 

 

 

Online Edition Holladay
Online Edition Cottonwood Heights
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Cottonwood Holladay Journal