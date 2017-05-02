Skip to main content

Interested in Running for Mayor or City Council?

May 02, 2017 11:50AM, Published by Bryan Scott, Categories: Today, News, Local Life

2017 Municipal Election

Open Seats:

Mayor

District  #1 - Council  Member

District  #3 – Council Member

(All open seats are 4-year terms)


Have you ever thought about running for Mayor or City Council?  The City of Holladay will have the three open Council seats in the upcoming election.  Candidates must file a “Declaration of Candidacy” form, in person with the City Recorder. 

The filing period runs from Thursday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 7 during regular City Hall hours:  8:00am -5:00pm, Monday through Friday.  There is a $35 non-refundable filing fee.

Candidates for office must:

  • be a resident of the City of Holladay for at least 12 consecutive months immediately prior to the date of the General Election
  • must be a resident of the district they are running for
  • be a United States citizen
  • be 18 yrs of age or older
  • be a registered voter in the City of Holladay

For more information, please contact Stephanie in the City Recorder’s office at 527-2454.

