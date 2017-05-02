Chocolate dreams
May 02, 2017 11:04AM, Published by Cassie Goff, Categories: Today, Local Life
John from Redstone Olive Oil providesing samples of dark chocolate vinaigrette to the event attendees. (Cassie Goff/ City Journals)
Gallery: Chocolate dreams [5 Images] Click any image to expand.
Chocolate is a serious thing. Among those that take chocolate seriously are the sponsors and attendees of Death by Chocolate, an event hosted by the Cottonwood Heights Business Association (CHBA).
Chocolate sponsors arrived at Cottonwood Heights City Hall, 2277 E. Bengal Blvd., hours before the event began to set up their displays. Each booth would be covered in various chocolate treats by the time doors opened for attendees.
About 15 different businesses from within the city offered their favorite treats for this potluck-styled event. The chocolate providers included Market Street Grill, Porcupine Grill, Angel Café, Smith’s Bakery, Whole Foods, Beehive Cheese, Harmons, Mon Cherie, Jersey Mike’s, See’s Candies, The Kitchen, Redstone, Beans and Brew, Sodexo and Trader Joes.
Laurie from Smith’s Bakery brought brownies, Dunford doughnuts and candies for the attendees. She discussed Smith’s new service called ClickList, where users can order groceries online and pick them up curbside.
See’s Candies brought two round platters of chocolate squares, a mountain of chocolate suckers and their seasonal holiday eggs. They discussed fundraising opportunities within the community.
Market Street Grill provided a few of their seasonal treats, including a bourbon pie. These seasonal treats usually last for about two weeks, providing customers with different dessert options rather frequently.
Mon Cherie Catering & Events brought a chocolate cake, serving up slices for the attendees. Mon Cherie has been catering in Sandy for 19 years and opened a store front about one year ago.
Rick from Sodexo had a full spread of cakes, puddings and flourless chocolate torte. He also had mini chocolate cakes for attendees who did not want a full slice of cake.
Options for attendees that stay on the healthier side were available as well. Beehive Cheese provided locally made vegan chocolate.
John from Redstone Olive Oil brought one of their new products to the event, a dark-chocolate balsamic vinegar. Attendees were pleasantly surprised by the taste of this sauce. Redstone has 35 different flavors of olive oil, all made from healthy fats and natural sugars.
Shayla from Jersey Mike’s came prepared with pre-wrapped chocolate-chip cookies and brownies, along with various prizes for attendees to win at the spin of a wheel.
Angel Café provided Easter-themed cupcakes and chocolate squares for the attendees.
Darryl and Miriam from Trader Joes decorated with a Clue theme, providing peanut-butter cupcakes, strawberries, brownies and molten lava chocolate cake.
Harmons provided education along with their chocolate. They discussed the process by which the chocolate found in the treats came from. A real cocoa pod was displayed in the middle of their booth. As attendees snacked on their local whiskey chocolate, brownies, truffles, cakes and chocolate-dipped fruit, they were told where the chocolate originated from. The Harmons bakers like to use high-quality, non-processed chocolate from Africa and Singapore.
Chocolate Porcupines from Porcupine Pub & Grille seemed to be the event showstopper.
“The porcupines were magic,” Councilman Mike Shelton said.
They are made with chocolate-dipped almonds placed carefully along the outside, which creates the porcupine’s quills. On an average day, the baker prepares about 50 of these little chocolate creatures, which takes about two and a half to three hours. For the Death by Chocolate Event, reps from Porcupine Pub & Grille brought along 200 porcupines, which they spent the day making.
Death by Chocolate was held Thursday, March 16 from 5–7 p.m. The turnout was much bigger then the CHBA expected.
“Some of the vendors ran out of food,” Community and Economic Development Director Brian Berndt said.
With such an overwhelming response from the businesses and attendees, the CHBA plans to kill again. “Next year, we will be doing it for Valentine’s Day,” Berndt said.
For more information on the CHBA events, visit http://chbusiness.org/ or their Facebook page: Cottonwood Heights Business Association.