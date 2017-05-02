Chocolate dreams

By Cassie Goff cassie@mycityjournals.com



Chocolate is a serious thing. Among those that take chocolate seriously are the sponsors and attendees of Death by Chocolate, an event hosted by the Cottonwood Heights Business Association (CHBA).



Chocolate sponsors arrived at Cottonwood Heights City Hall, 2277 E. Bengal Blvd., hours before the event began to set up their displays. Each booth would be covered in various chocolate treats by the time doors opened for attendees.



About 15 different businesses from within the city offered their favorite treats for this potluck-styled event. The chocolate providers included Market Street Grill, Porcupine Grill, Angel Café, Smith’s Bakery, Whole Foods, Beehive Cheese, Harmons, Mon Cherie, Jersey Mike’s, See’s Candies, The Kitchen, Redstone, Beans and Brew, Sodexo and Trader Joes.



Laurie from Smith’s Bakery brought brownies, Dunford doughnuts and candies for the attendees. She discussed Smith’s new service called ClickList, where users can order groceries online and pick them up curbside.



Catering & Events brought a chocolate cake, serving up slices for the attendees. Mon Cherie has been catering in Sandy for 19 years and opened a store front about one year ago.



Rick from Sodexo had a full spread of cakes, puddings and flourless chocolate torte. He also had mini chocolate cakes for attendees who did not want a full slice of cake.



brought one of their new products to the event, a dark-chocolate balsamic vinegar. Attendees were pleasantly surprised by the taste of this sauce. Redstone has 35 different flavors of olive oil, all made from healthy fats and natural sugars.



Shayla from Jersey Mike’s came prepared with pre-wrapped chocolate-chip cookies and brownies, along with various prizes for attendees to win at the spin of a wheel.



Darryl and Miriam from Trader Joes decorated with a Clue theme, providing peanut-butter cupcakes, strawberries, brownies and molten lava chocolate cake.



Harmons provided education along with their chocolate. They discussed the process by which the chocolate found in the treats came from. A real cocoa pod was displayed in the middle of their booth. As attendees snacked on their local whiskey chocolate, brownies, truffles, cakes and chocolate-dipped fruit, they were told where the chocolate originated from. The Harmons bakers like to use high-quality, non-processed chocolate from Africa and Singapore.



seemed to be the event showstopper.



They are made with chocolate-dipped almonds placed carefully along the outside, which creates the porcupine’s quills. On an average day, the baker prepares about 50 of these little chocolate creatures, which takes about two and a half to three hours. For the Death by Chocolate Event, reps from Porcupine Pub & Grille brought along 200 porcupines, which they spent the day making.



Death by Chocolate was held Thursday, March 16 from 5–7 p.m. The turnout was much bigger then the CHBA expected.

