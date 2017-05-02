The road ahead: A glimpse of upcoming UDOT projects
May 02, 2017
Mountain View Corridor is one of the most expensive and significant projects UDOT has planned for the Wasatch Front. (Utah Department of Transportation)
During this year’s legislative session, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) received a nearly $1 billion bond. With this additional funding, the timeline on some of UDOT’s major projects has been moved up. Many of these projects will take place on the Wasatch Front, with a handful directly affecting Cottonwood Heights.
On March 28, Assistant Region II Director for UDOT Lisa Wilson visited the Cottonwood Heights city council meeting to present information about these projects.
Wilson had discussed UDOT’s projects with the regional council earlier this year. During that meeting, Mayor Kelvyn Cullimore was so impressed by her presentation that he invited her to the city’s meeting.
“Thanks for having me here tonight,” Wilson began. During her presentation, she specifically focused on projects within Region II, which is the Salt Lake County area.
Bangerter Highway Improvements was the first project she presented. “This project will have major impacts on that highway,” Wilson said.
The improvement areas involved in this project include 5400 South, 7000 South, 9000 South and 11400 South, right next to Jordan Landing. “All of these will see work this summer,” Wilson said.
This project will remove some of the traffic lights along Bangerter, but there will still be areas where stopping on the highway is necessary. The budget for this project is $208 million.
The next project Wilson discussed was the widening of Redwood Road. The plan for this project involves three lanes each direction, with room for bikes, sidewalks and curbs and gutter.
“Riverton is excited about this project,” Wilson said.
The widening is anticipated to be $37.2 million. It is going out for bid, with a contract to be finalized within the next few weeks.
Modifications to 12300 South and 7200 South were presented was part of an upcoming project. “They will be separated to improve that area quite a bit,” Wilson said.
These modifications constitute a $175 million project and will take two years to complete. UDOT plans to start this project in 2018.
One of the most significant projects scheduled to take place is within the Mountain View Corridor. It is anticipated to be a $500 million project. This project is a planned freeway, transit and trail system in western Salt Lake and northwestern Utah counties.
There are multiple aspects to the plan for this corridor. “We do have a project to replace the pavement and make improvements to the interchange,” Wilson said. “This one should start right away.”
As Wilson concluded her presentation, the council seemed to be a bit shocked by how much work UDOT plans to do, very quickly.
“We will be busy. It will be good for the future,” Wilson said.