Skip to main content

Little Cottonwood and Wasatch Unite

May 02, 2017 10:37AM, Published by Cassie Goff, Categories: Today, News, Local Life

UDOT will spearhead a project on Wasatch Boulevard in Cottonwood Heights. (UDOT)

Gallery: Little Cottonwood and Wasatch Unite [2 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Cassie Goff cassie@mycityjouranls.com
 
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has some major construction projects planned for the next few years. A handful of these projects will directly impact the city of Cottonwood Heights and its residents, with one project planned for this year that will take place entirely within the city.
 
Assistant Region II Director for UDOT Lisa Wilson visited the Cottonwood Heights city council meeting on March 28 to discuss the UDOT projects along the Wasatch Front. She brought Region II Project Manager Peter Tang along to discuss the project specifically within the city, which will be a major road redevelopment on Wasatch Boulevard.  
 
A high-T intersection will be constructed on Wasatch Boulevard, where the boulevard splits into Wasatch Boulevard and Little Cottonwood Road. Road construction will also involve Sutton Way and Danish Road.
 
In UDOT’s plans, these roads have slightly different titles. Wasatch Boulevard is split briefly before the intersection. The road that continues on to become Little Cottonwood Road is designated as SR-210. The continuing Wasatch Boulevard, which veers slightly right at the intersection, goes past La Caille and eventually intersects Little Cottonwood Road further south, is referenced as FA-2074.
 
Some of the city council members asked if that was the area of the La Caille turnoff. Tang nodded and laughed as he realized that was how the area was commonly recognized for residents.
 
“The sign for La Caille has been illegally placed there for all these years. It goes against right of way for the intersection. Based on the regulations, there should be a 640-foot buffer — unless you are a billboard warranted to be there,” Tang said.
 
The high-T intersection was originally considered because “the angle of the two roads currently is not ideal,” Tang said. “We want to realign it.”
 
One of the main problems the construction will solve is excessive speeding through the intersection, as the right turn heading south does not currently require a stop.
 
“Danish Road and Sutton Way are so close to that main intersection, cars coming down that road could be flying and creating a dangerous intersection,” Tang said.
 
Additionally, the road area available for cars turning onto Sutton Way is very short. After construction is complete, there will be a designated turnoff for Sutton Way, as well as Danish Road. “We are shifting to give them some parking space,” Tang said.
 
The high-T intersection will look a little different from what commuters are used to.
 
“The new intersection will square up with SR-210, with two-way turn lanes,” Tang said.
 
“Northbound traffic will not need to stop for the signal light. Having continuous flow there will be important,” Tang added.
 
The council voiced a concern about communication to the residents within that area. 
 
“We went to each of the residents to talk to them personally. Some of the Sutton Way residents have been informed and they are highly focused,” Tang said. “We will also be sending out postcards to 700 homes in the area and positing legal notice about this project in the ‘Salt Lake Tribune’ and ‘Desert News’.”
 
Councilman Tee Tyler asked when they anticipated construction to be completed, hoping it would be before the start of ski season.
 
“Everything will be done before the end of October,” Tang replied.
 
 Public Works Director Matt Shipp made a proposition to the council. UDOT will be “removing the old asphalt and taking it back to native soil” after they have completed constructing the new intersection.  
 
Since that small, specific plot of land will be untouched, Shipp inquired about city use. “There will be opportunities in there for the city to develop a gateway into Cottonwood.” 
 
“It’s been great to work with Matt Shipp and Brad Gilson; collaborating the concepts with all the needs of the city so we can come to a concept that all parties will be happy to see,” Tang said. 

  • West Jordan Football Spirit Night

    05/02/2017
    10:30AM — 10:00PM

    West Jordan High School Football Team Spirit Night. Come out and show your support for your loca...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/02/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Overcoming Fear Workshop

    05/02/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    When you think about who you want to become, do you feel overwhelmed and a little hopeless? Do yo...

  • Seeds of Remembrance

    05/02/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Caring Connections: A Hope and Comfort in Grief Program will hold its annual Seeds of Remembrance...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/03/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Meet our Trainers!

    05/03/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Meet our personal trainers. Ask questions. Get tips. Learn biomechanics. Free intro to Complete H...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/04/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • May The Forth Be With You

    05/04/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Utah folks! A first of its kind star wars rock show/ star wars art showcase show "May the forth b...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/05/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/05/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Annual AMES 5K Fun Run/Walk

    05/05/2017
    04:00PM — 06:00PM

    Annual 5K Fun Run/Walk is sponsored by AMES Service through Science and Running clubs. This event...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/07/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/08/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • West Jordan Football Spirit Night

    05/02/2017
    10:30AM — 10:00PM

    West Jordan High School Football Team Spirit Night. Come out and show your support for your loca...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/02/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Overcoming Fear Workshop

    05/02/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    When you think about who you want to become, do you feel overwhelmed and a little hopeless? Do yo...

  • Seeds of Remembrance

    05/02/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Caring Connections: A Hope and Comfort in Grief Program will hold its annual Seeds of Remembrance...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/03/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Meet our Trainers!

    05/03/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Meet our personal trainers. Ask questions. Get tips. Learn biomechanics. Free intro to Complete H...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/04/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • May The Forth Be With You

    05/04/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Utah folks! A first of its kind star wars rock show/ star wars art showcase show "May the forth b...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/05/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/05/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Annual AMES 5K Fun Run/Walk

    05/05/2017
    04:00PM — 06:00PM

    Annual 5K Fun Run/Walk is sponsored by AMES Service through Science and Running clubs. This event...

  • Blankets of Love, Showcase and Charity Event

    05/06/2017
    10:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join us for “Blankets of Love” May 6th, 10am @ Olympus High School. Our Company Teams will be sh...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/06/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/07/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/08/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/09/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Relationship Workshop

    05/09/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    How easy is it for you to be happy if your important relationships are tense or brittle? If I had...

  • Seasonal Superfoods

    05/09/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Your body is a tool to make you happy—to feel joy, passion, and creativity. It functions on the f...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/10/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/10/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/11/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Entheos Academy Celebration of Service

    05/11/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Showcase of 6th grade student service projects. Almost 2,000 hours of service has been done this ...

  • Entheos Academy Celebration of Service

    05/11/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Showcase of 6th grade student service projects. Almost 2,000 hours of service has been done this ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/12/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/12/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 Race for the Cure

    05/13/2017
    07:00AM — 11:00AM

    Join as more than 4,000 individuals, teams and business Race for the Cure. Fundraise today to hel...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/13/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Suicide Awareness Car Wash & Car Show - By Lake Town Street Crew (LTSC)

    05/13/2017
    11:30AM — 04:30PM

    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Sunset Coffee in Sandy, Utah — May 13, 2017 - The charitable event will ...

  • Elegant Ella - Centennial Celebration

    05/13/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    Join us for an evening of song on May 13th, 2017 for a tribute to the great Ella Fitzgerald. Thi...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/14/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/14/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/15/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/16/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/17/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/17/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Get to know Murray Soccer Club Night

    05/17/2017
    08:00PM — 09:00PM

    Murray S.C. is excited to announce it will be hosting a Get to know Murray Soccer club night on t...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/18/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/19/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/19/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Founder's Park: Neighborhood and Community Preparedness Fair

    05/20/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Free community event with classes, demonstrations, information booths, and vendors. Fun for the w...

  • Founder's Park: Neighborhood and Community Preparedness Fair

    05/20/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00AM

    Free community event with classes, demonstrations, information booths, and vendors. Fun for the w...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/20/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/21/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/21/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/22/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/22/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/23/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

 

 

 

Online Edition Holladay
Online Edition Cottonwood Heights
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Cottonwood Holladay Journal