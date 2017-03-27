Young Titans hope to ‘out- fun’ teams en route to state

“They teach each other those (chants),” said head coach Madison White. “I don’t know where those come from.”



White said this minutes after the Titans’ walk-off victory against Payson in their home opener, during which you could see one coach touch his ear after one loud chant.



Right after the roster had been selected, the team sat down in the classroom to identify its goals for the year. At the top of the list is to “out-fun” the other team.



“When we get down a little bit and we hear the dugout just going crazy — that’s when we start doing a lot better. That’s what makes it fun is just cheering each other on. Not focusing on your own errors, but focusing on your teammates,” Marchant said.



White said when the season starts, the onus is more on the coaching staff to create that energetic atmosphere, but “after a few games, they just kind of take over” and the coaches “sit back.”



White — in her fourth year leading the program — said if the team reaches the playoffs, pitching and timely hitting will carry them.



Marchant, who started playing T-ball at 5 years old and hasn’t stopped playing since, said her demeanor can affect her team just as much as the opposing dugout.



Marchant can also lead from the plate — she stroked a two-run homer against Payson. But to drive in runs, the Titans need base runners and that’s what lead-off hitter Maddy Ellis provides.



“Did it one year and just fell in love with it, keeps me around the game. You get to teach the sport to a bunch of girls who have never played. I love this so much so now I’m going to teach you to love it,” she said.

