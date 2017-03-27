Skip to main content

Local teen receives volunteer award

Mar 27, 2017 12:10PM, Published by Kelly Cannon, Categories: Today, Local Life

Alyssa Baer volunteers with several groups in the community. Baer was awarded the Prudential Spirit of Community Award for her dedication to service. (Alyssa Baer/Volunteer)

By Kelly Cannon | kelly@mycityjournals.com
 
Local teen Alyssa Baer was given the Prudential Spirit of Community Award for her volunteer work throughout the community. Baer, an 18-year-old senior at Olympus High School, has spent the last four years volunteering at hospitals and created a volunteer club at her school.
 
“I took what I learned and applied it to the Be Strong group,” Baer said.
 
The Be Strong group started out small as a group of students dedicated to being healthy and strong. It then grew into an extension group that focused on volunteering. They work with various groups in the community, including the elderly and people with disabilities.
 
“We try to stay as close as we can to the community,” Baer said. “We try to find different groups that need help.”
 
Baer’s love of service stemmed from her being diagnosed with scoliosis when she was in the ninth grade and having to have physical therapy.
 
“I saw how important that work was,” Baer said.
 
She began working as an aide in the physical therapy office. She helped mostly children who either were injured or were working through pain caused by illness such as cancer.
 
After volunteering at a physical therapy office, she started an internship at Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City.
 
“It opened up a lot of doors and I was able to branch out from there,” Baer said. “I worked with a variety of people and I learned so much.”
 
The Prudential Spirit of Community Award honors two teens from each state with an additional group of “distinguished finalists.” Baer was named a distinguished finalist. She will receive a medallion and will be honored not only by Prudential, but also by the Holladay City Council.
 
“I’m really honored to get it. People have reached out have been very supportive and have shown how much they support what you do,”  Baer said. “It’s been a huge learning experience and it has really opened doors.”
 
Baer is graduating from Olympus High this year. She isn’t sure where she wants to go to college, but said it will probably be BYU where she will study public and global health.
 
“I want to work with refugees and immigrants and help them make healthy and happy choices as they transition from their old life into their new one,” Baer said.
 
The Prudential Spirit of Community Award program is the largest youth recognition program in the United States based exclusively on volunteer community service. Started in 1995 by the Prudential and the National Association of Secondary School Principals, the program honors middle school and high school students for outstanding service to others at the local, state and national levels.
 
The two Utah state honorees for 2017 were Kara Hughes of Bountiful and Rebekah Reno of Orem. The other Utah distinguished finalists for Utah were Jessica Cox from Fruit Heights, Emma Ebert from North Salt Lake City and Jensen Hughes from Elwood.
 
To learn more about the Prudential Spirit of Community Award, visit https://spirit.prudential.com. 

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    04/21/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/21/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    04/23/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/23/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    04/24/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/24/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/25/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    04/26/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/26/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/20/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Frontiers of Science: The Omo-Turkana Basin, East Africa

    04/20/2017
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    Title: The Omo-Turkana Basin, East Africa—a treasury of history Featuring: Francis H. Brown, D...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    04/21/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/21/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/22/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Celebrate Earth Day the Natural Grocers Way!

    04/22/2017
    12:00PM — 04:00PM

    Join us on Earth Day, April 22, and receive a free, reusable shopping bag and from 12–4pm plant a...

  • Zumba® for the Autism Council of Utah

    04/22/2017
    05:30PM — 07:30PM

    April 22, 2017 we will be holding our annual Zumba® for the Autism Council of Utah event!!! Join ...

  • Monster Energy AMA Supercross

    04/22/2017
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, will bring the world’s premier off-road...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    04/23/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/23/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    04/24/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/24/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/25/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    04/26/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/26/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/27/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    04/28/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Arbor Day Celebration

    04/28/2017
    09:00AM — 07:30PM

    There’s no better place than Red Butte Garden to celebrate Arbor Day! As Utah’s very own arboretu...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/28/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/29/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    04/30/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/30/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/01/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • West Jordan Football Spirit Night

    05/02/2017
    10:30AM — 10:00PM

    West Jordan High School Football Team Spirit Night. Come out and show your support for your loca...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/02/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Overcoming Fear Workshop

    05/02/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    When you think about who you want to become, do you feel overwhelmed and a little hopeless? Do yo...

  • Seeds of Remembrance

    05/02/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Caring Connections: A Hope and Comfort in Grief Program will hold its annual Seeds of Remembrance...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/03/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Meet our Trainers!

    05/03/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Meet our personal trainers. Ask questions. Get tips. Learn biomechanics. Free intro to Complete H...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/04/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/05/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/05/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Blankets of Love, Showcase and Charity Event

    05/06/2017
    10:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join us for “Blankets of Love” May 6th, 10am @ Olympus High School. Our Company Teams will be sh...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/06/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/07/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/08/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/09/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Relationship Workshop

    05/09/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    How easy is it for you to be happy if your important relationships are tense or brittle? If I had...

  • Seasonal Superfoods

    05/09/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Your body is a tool to make you happy—to feel joy, passion, and creativity. It functions on the f...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/10/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/10/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/11/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

 

 

 

Online Edition Holladay
Online Edition Cottonwood Heights
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Cottonwood Holladay Journal