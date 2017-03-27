New luxury condos coming to downtown Holladay
Mar 27, 2017
Rendering of Terraces at Holladay condominiums scheduled for completion fall 2017. (Chris Ensign/Solstice Homes).
The Terraces at Holladay is a luxury three-story condo development to be built in the heart of Holladay Village at 2350 Phylden Dr. Condos should be move-in ready by fall 2017.
“We’ve had a huge response. We did start pre-sales and are about 50 percent through the project at this point,” said Chris Ensign from Solstice Homes during a mid-March interview.
Though there was some initial pushback from citizens residing in the neighborhoods around the new development, Ensign said since the start of the pre-sales they had received a great deal of positive feedback.
“It’s been an amazing response; interestingly, most of the buyers are coming from the Holladay and Millcreek area,” Ensign said.
Of the buyers thus far, Ensign described a good portion being current Holladay residents looking to downsize, but not wanting to leave Holladay.
During a February planning commission meeting, the Terraces at Holladay development was met with neighbor concerns. They feared a lack of parking would result in visitors’ cars spilling out on the streets where they reside.
John Pochnyok, from NCC Builders, attempted to address local resident concerns by explaining the plan to have an additional parking space for resident guests.
Initially this was met with confusion, as residents thought the developer had only provided one parking space for condo guests. It was further clarified the space was in additional to the minimum number of spaces required by city code required for a development of this size, not a single parking space for all guests.
For residents to get an example of what parking may be like, Matthew Snow, planning council chair, informed residents of the similar parking ratio at the Tara Gardens condos located directly north of Holladay City Hall.
“If you want to see how density wise, or how they deal with guest parking, (Tara Gardens) would give a sense of how that is going to work, for good or bad,” Snow said.
Snow further addressed citizens’ inquiries regarding parking for those residing on Phylden. He said the concept of permit parking had come to the planning commission before, and the commission would welcome residents applying for this; however, it was not the role of the commission to make this decision for those residents.
“It (works) better for the neighbors to get together, (decide) if they want permit parking, and then ask the city … and then we’ll support you 100 percent,” Snow said.
During the mid-March discussion, in another effort to address concerns regarding parking overflow, Ensign said the Terrace condos added a valet/security to help with parking needs of condo residents and their guests.
Another unique feature of the Terrace condos is the roof terrace patio lounge that will offer residents an outdoor place to relax and enjoy the momentous views of Mount Olympus to the east, or the Holladay Village bustle to the west.
Terraces will be a gated community, which was another issue for some residents as they said during the Feb. meeting public commentary. The two properties Terrace condos will be built on do not appear to offer walkability, and having a gated development within the walkability area of Holladay Village was a disappointment for some residents.
Ensign said the purpose for Terraces being a gated community was to offer security for residents, and was not intended to shut out the neighboring community.
Though the aspect of being gated may have caused some contention, Ensign hopes both condo and neighboring residents enjoy the design of the development, which will include nice sidewalks and benches.
“We tried to accessorize the walkability. We aren’t trying to exclude ourselves from the city, we’re trying to be part of the heart of Holladay … the people putting down reservations are very excited to be members of the community,” Ensign said.