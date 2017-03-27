Skip to main content

New luxury condos coming to downtown Holladay

Mar 27, 2017 11:59AM, Published by Bryan Scott, Categories: Today, News, Local Life

Rendering of Terraces at Holladay condominiums scheduled for completion fall 2017. (Chris Ensign/Solstice Homes).

Gallery: New luxury condos coming to downtown Holladay [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Aspen Perry | a.perry@mycityjournals.com
 
The Terraces at Holladay is a luxury three-story condo development to be built in the heart of Holladay Village at 2350 Phylden Dr. Condos should be move-in ready by fall 2017.
 
“We’ve had a huge response. We did start pre-sales and are about 50 percent through the project at this point,” said Chris Ensign from Solstice Homes during a mid-March interview.
 
Though there was some initial pushback from citizens residing in the neighborhoods around the new development, Ensign said since the start of the pre-sales they had received a great deal of positive feedback.
 
“It’s been an amazing response; interestingly, most of the buyers are coming from the Holladay and Millcreek area,” Ensign said.
 
Of the buyers thus far, Ensign described a good portion being current Holladay residents looking to downsize, but not wanting to leave Holladay.
 
During a February planning commission meeting, the Terraces at Holladay development was met with neighbor concerns. They feared a lack of parking would result in visitors’ cars spilling out on the streets where they reside.
 
John Pochnyok, from NCC Builders, attempted to address local resident concerns by explaining the plan to have an additional parking space for resident guests.
 
Initially this was met with confusion, as residents thought the developer had only provided one parking space for condo guests. It was further clarified the space was in additional to the minimum number of spaces required by city code required for a development of this size, not a single parking space for all guests.
 
For residents to get an example of what parking may be like, Matthew Snow, planning council chair, informed residents of the similar parking ratio at the Tara Gardens condos located directly north of Holladay City Hall.
 
“If you want to see how density wise, or how they deal with guest parking, (Tara Gardens) would give a sense of how that is going to work, for good or bad,” Snow said.
 
Snow further addressed citizens’ inquiries regarding parking for those residing on Phylden. He said the concept of permit parking had come to the planning commission before, and the commission would welcome residents applying for this; however, it was not the role of the commission to make this decision for those residents.
 
“It (works) better for the neighbors to get together, (decide) if they want permit parking, and then ask the city … and then we’ll support you 100 percent,” Snow said.
 
During the mid-March discussion, in another effort to address concerns regarding parking overflow, Ensign said the Terrace condos added a valet/security to help with parking needs of condo residents and their guests.
 
Another unique feature of the Terrace condos is the roof terrace patio lounge that will offer residents an outdoor place to relax and enjoy the momentous views of Mount Olympus to the east, or the Holladay Village bustle to the west.
 
Terraces will be a gated community, which was another issue for some residents as they said during the Feb. meeting public commentary. The two properties Terrace condos will be built on do not appear to offer walkability, and having a gated development within the walkability area of Holladay Village was a disappointment for some residents.
 
Ensign said the purpose for Terraces being a gated community was to offer security for residents, and was not intended to shut out the neighboring community.
 
Though the aspect of being gated may have caused some contention, Ensign hopes both condo and neighboring residents enjoy the design of the development, which will include nice sidewalks and benches.
 
“We tried to accessorize the walkability. We aren’t trying to exclude ourselves from the city, we’re trying to be part of the heart of Holladay … the people putting down reservations are very excited to be members of the community,” Ensign said. 

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    04/21/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/21/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    04/23/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/23/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    04/24/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/24/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/25/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    04/26/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/26/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/20/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Frontiers of Science: The Omo-Turkana Basin, East Africa

    04/20/2017
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    Title: The Omo-Turkana Basin, East Africa—a treasury of history Featuring: Francis H. Brown, D...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    04/21/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/21/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/22/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Celebrate Earth Day the Natural Grocers Way!

    04/22/2017
    12:00PM — 04:00PM

    Join us on Earth Day, April 22, and receive a free, reusable shopping bag and from 12–4pm plant a...

  • Zumba® for the Autism Council of Utah

    04/22/2017
    05:30PM — 07:30PM

    April 22, 2017 we will be holding our annual Zumba® for the Autism Council of Utah event!!! Join ...

  • Monster Energy AMA Supercross

    04/22/2017
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, will bring the world’s premier off-road...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    04/23/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/23/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    04/24/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/24/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/25/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    04/26/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/26/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/27/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    04/28/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Arbor Day Celebration

    04/28/2017
    09:00AM — 07:30PM

    There’s no better place than Red Butte Garden to celebrate Arbor Day! As Utah’s very own arboretu...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/28/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/29/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    04/30/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    04/30/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/01/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • West Jordan Football Spirit Night

    05/02/2017
    10:30AM — 10:00PM

    West Jordan High School Football Team Spirit Night. Come out and show your support for your loca...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/02/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Overcoming Fear Workshop

    05/02/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    When you think about who you want to become, do you feel overwhelmed and a little hopeless? Do yo...

  • Seeds of Remembrance

    05/02/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Caring Connections: A Hope and Comfort in Grief Program will hold its annual Seeds of Remembrance...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/03/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Meet our Trainers!

    05/03/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Meet our personal trainers. Ask questions. Get tips. Learn biomechanics. Free intro to Complete H...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/04/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/05/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/05/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Blankets of Love, Showcase and Charity Event

    05/06/2017
    10:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join us for “Blankets of Love” May 6th, 10am @ Olympus High School. Our Company Teams will be sh...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/06/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/07/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/08/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/09/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Relationship Workshop

    05/09/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    How easy is it for you to be happy if your important relationships are tense or brittle? If I had...

  • Seasonal Superfoods

    05/09/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Your body is a tool to make you happy—to feel joy, passion, and creativity. It functions on the f...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/10/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/10/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/11/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

 

 

 

Online Edition Holladay
Online Edition Cottonwood Heights
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Cottonwood Holladay Journal