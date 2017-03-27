Skip to main content

Stephanie Carlson brings invaluable knowledge to role as City Recorder

Mar 27, 2017 11:47AM, Published by Bryan Scott, Categories: Today, News, Local Life

Stephanie Carlson in her officer at Holladay City Hall. (Aspen Perry/City Journals).

By Aspen Perry  |   a.perry@mycityjournals.com
 
Almost two decades have passed since Stephanie Carlson began working for Holladay City, initially as the deputy recorder then as the city recorder when she was promoted in 2004, giving her extensive knowledge that benefits both city employees and residents.
 
“Her vast experience not only as a recorder, but as a recorder for our City, its an invaluable asset, I’m not sure all municipalities have this luxury,” said Mayor Rob Dahle.
 
Carlson was working for the Utah League of Cities and Towns 17 years ago when she was approached to work for a brand new city. In that time she has worked with four mayors, which included the controversial election in 2003-04 changing the form of government.
 
“I’ve seen a lot of changes, been through good and bad times, and watched the City grow,” Carlson said.
 
City recorder is a position required by state law and those in the position are appointed by the city council. Though the role of a city recorder can vary depending on the city, for Carlson working for Holladay provides a variety of opportunities and challenges, in addition to maintaining city records, contracts, publications, and presiding over elections, to name just a handful of the main responsibilities Carlson carries out.
 
In the role of city recorder, attention to detail paired with diligent commitment to understanding the inner workings of the city is essential and colleagues agree Carlson’s skills shine through.
 
“She is very diligent in making sure the City is legal, transparent, ethical, and comprehensive, in its official and social communications with the community and compliant with rules and regulations that apply to local government… everyone is connected in some way to Stephanie,” said Paul Allred, community development director.
 
Carlson said she really enjoys being involved in various capacities for the city.
 
“I have had the opportunity to really be involved in what happens with the City and to learn about what each department does,” Carlson said. “I enjoy the people and relationships we have at city hall.”
 
Carlson’s love of her work does not go unnoticed.
 
“I love working with people that are both passionate and committed to their profession. This is true of Stephanie, and not just to her work, but to the City of Holladay, and the citizens she serves,” Dahle said.
 
Colleagues also appreciate Carlson’s willingness to tackle new projects and tasks, along with her other responsibilities.
 
“She recently spearheaded an overhaul of the city’s website, bringing greater transparency about what the city is doing, and helping answer questions our residents may have,” said Gina Chamness, the Holladay city manager. “Stephanie is committed to the city and our community and brings that commitment to work with her everyday,”
 
In addition to her work as city recorder, Carlson participates in several organizations including the Recorders Association, Greater Salt Lake Clerks and Recorders Association, International Institute of Municipal Clerks and the Utah Municipal Clerks Association where she held the position of treasurer before becoming president.
 
Outside of city hall, Carlson enjoys spending time with her family. Not unlike the majority of households, finding family time can prove difficult with two daughters active in both school and outside activities. However, when schedules coincide, they enjoy riding bikes, watching movies or vacationing in San Diego.
 
Even after almost two decades, Carlson still loves serving Holladay and is looking forward to being part of growth taking place, especially in the downtown Holladay Village area.
 
When asked what Carlson loves about serving Holladay she answered, “I like the people I work with, we are a small group and we do a lot. The citizens, they are involved and always willing to come together for a cause.”

