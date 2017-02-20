Titan swimming has foundational year, wins three individual titles

“The thing I’ll remember about this (season) is that the team came together and…they laid the first stone in the foundation of a long-term successful program,” Thorum said.



Captains have noticed it as well. “Commitment level has been off the charts,” Ference said, adding that it’s been easy for him and his teammates to be invested in each other’s races.



With a philosophy that focuses on the team, eyeing improvement for each swimmer, Thorum said he saw “dramatic improvement” from not only the elite-level swimmers, but also from the developmental level.



Senior captain Camilla Robbins said the program’s growth over the past few years has been immense, boding well for the future.



“It’s been pretty insane from where we started, so if we keep growing at this rate and getting better as fast as we are now then this team will be basically unstoppable at some point,” Robbins said.



Robbins qualified for state this year in 100-yard butterfly and 500-yard freestyle, having swam and not qualified in different events last season.



“I had new events and went beyond what I thought I could do and that’s because of Tommy and his coaching — it’s been an amazing journey,” Robbins said.



These formative years were marked by that beginning, and with talented younger age groups about to come through Olympus High, Ference expects big things.

