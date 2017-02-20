Specialized class teaches safety, social and swim skills

Water bodes well especially for the general population of kids with down syndrome who may experience joint issues, making it difficult to be physically active on land. Hausknecht said water allows them to do everything.



OSC, designed for youth ages 3–18, is divided into four levels for swimmers to progress through: water orientation, beginner, intermediate and advanced. Swimmers in the advanced level have the opportunity to compete with the county’s pre-competition teams.



“Water orientation is meant for kids who are terrified of the water then work their way up to the swim team level, so that is really cool,” Hausknecht said.



Hausknecht said different centers have varied staffing numbers. For example, Fairmont has enough to accept up to 10 kids in each level while other centers carry only one or two levels.



Growing up with family members experiencing disabilities, Hausknecht said while those relatives are now grown up, she wishes programs like these had been around sooner.



“If there were options like this 15, even 10 years ago, it could’ve changed their lives,” she said, noting 20 percent of Salt Lake County residents have some form of disability. “We’re really pushing (adaptive programs); I just see how it could’ve benefited my family back then.”



OSC doesn’t have to be limited to these six centers. Hausknecht said if people want this program at other facilities they can call her. Once she sees it’s desired at another location, she begins forming a plan to place OSC there.

