Nine- year-old wins Reflections contest with music composition

Lizzie Noel’s song, “Counting My Freckles,” is an original composition she entered for the Spring Lane Elementary PTA Reflection competition. She won at her school, council and district level and now is advancing to the state competition. She is 9 years old and in the fourth grade.



“She has played the violin since she was 3 and the piano since she was 7,” said Sarah Noel, Lizzie’s mother. “She was so excited to enter Reflections this year.”



Reflections is an annual contest held every fall, sponsored by the National PTA. Each year has a different theme. The theme for 2016–17 is “What is your story?”



Noel explained it is a light-hearted and upbeat tune and she thought it reminded her of when her daddy counts her freckles. Each time he counts them, there seems to be 10 more than the last time.



“We have six categories: literature, music composition, photography, visual arts, 3D art and film,” Richman said.



Members of the PTA help to explain and facilitate the Reflections program at their respective schools. According to the Utah PTA website, there are between 10,000 to 13,000 entries submitted annually. Utah is divided into 21 regions, with many further split into councils. Utah has a total of 56 councils. Council and regional leaders work with the Utah PTA to review entries, select winners and award students.



“Our three judges were chosen from our community and two were professional artists. There are very specific rules for entries, one of which for the artist to write a personal statement about their work,” Richman said. “The judges read each statement and weigh their scores on how well it is written, and how the submitted work applies to the Reflection theme.”



Martin Bates, superintendent of Granite School District, presented Lizzie and others with the Award of Excellence at the Granite District Office on Friday, Jan. 13.



“There were nearly 2,500 entries in Reflections this year in (Granite School District) with only about 60 winning at the district level,” Noel said. “Her accomplishment is really something to be proud of.”



Aside from her musical talent, Lizzie is learning to speak Chinese in the dual-immersion program at Spring Lane Elementary.

