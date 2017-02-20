PTA and PTSA boards seek new members to serve

Springtime symbolizes renewal as schools hold nominations of new Parent Teacher Association/Parent Teacher Student Association board members for the 2017–18 school year. Typical roles include president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and student representatives. Cottonwood Elementary has over 35 board positions and as many activities planned through the school year.



Jacki Ball, director of government affairs of PTA National, praised their 120-year legacy in a 2016 training video to new board members.



“Did you know that National PTA is the oldest and largest child advocacy association?” Ball asked. “We were founded in 1897 and our legacy of influencing federal policy to promote education, health and well-being spans 120 years.”



Lindsay Kaelberer, co-PTSA president of Olympus High School, said she has enjoyed serving on the PTSA this year.



“It has broadened my circle of friends and expanded my friendships in the Olympus community. Because of my service, I have a great relationship with the office staff, Mr. Perschon, and even many of the teachers. I feel comfortable and welcome in the place where my children spend so much time,” Kaelberer said. “There are also many issues, such as grade reconfiguration, that have been discussed at various meetings. It is nice to have the correct information as these issues will impact my children and family.”



In addition to board positions, parents can support their local PTA by attending events, volunteering for specific activities or donating funding and resources for an array of programs.



At the state level, the Utah PTA disseminates information related to legislation, statewide

The PTA was founded by Alice McLellan Birney and Phoebe Apperson Hearst. Since its founding, the National PTA performs advocacy for education, health and safety of students and schools across America. Historical achievements include ensuring schools serve hot meals during the day and assisting in the establishment of child labor laws.

