Skip to main content

Harmons Grocery coming to Holladay Village

Jan 19, 2017 02:06PM, Published by Kelly Cannon, Categories: News, Today

Rendered image of re-development slated for 2300 E. Phylden. (Holladay City Planning)

Gallery: Harmons [2 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Aspen Perry | a.perry@mycityjournals.com
 
If everything goes according to plan, by the fall of 2017 Harmons will be the new neighborhood grocer for Holladay Plaza, located at 2300 E. Murray Holladay Road. In February, demolition will begin where Rice Basil, Great Harvest and Top It were once located.
 
Though this will mean saying goodbye to a few local favorites, Harmons is pegged to be a welcome addition to the village. However, some residents are sad to see these restaurants like Rice Basic move to Murray.
 
Residents who frequent the Great Harvest will be relieved to know that during the demolition and construction phase of Harmons, Great Harvest hopes to move into a space across Murray Holladay Road in the Holladay Village. If all goes according to plan, Great Harvest will move back into the Holladay Plaza area once the new buildings are complete.
 
Viewing the redevelopment of this block as an opportunity, most residents welcome having a Harmons on this block, with a few others having some concern over the increase in traffic the new development would bring to 2300 E. Murray Holladay Road. Holladay City addressed this concern by having A-Trans Engineering conduct a traffic study. Their report concluded the roadways surrounding the village to have “sufficient capacity to accommodate the projected increase in traffic demand for the proposed redevelopment.”  
 
In addition to conducting a traffic study of the area, Paul Allred, community development director of Holladay city planning, said, “The city is studying traffic signalization and turn movements to increase efficiency and minimize frustration.“
 
The Harmons of Holladay will not be as large as the typical store found throughout the majority of Salt Lake County, but will still have the amenities that keep locals loyal to Harmon Grocers.
 
“This will be a unique location being in a smaller space, but will have a cooking school and bakery. Final blueprint is still being drawn, but is expected to be a 16,500-square-feet footprint featuring three stories with a basement, store level  and mezzanine … we’re excited to better serve Holladay,” said Lindee Nance, director of marketing at Harmons.
 
While all Harmons stores are well known for keeping shelves stocked with quality produce and local goods, according to Harmons’ website only five Harmons currently have a cooking school, soon to be six with the Holladay addition.
 
In addition to Harmons, a preliminary site plan from January 6, 2017, includes a plan for a two-story mixed-use building, similar to the design of the building on the Holladay Plaza square, located at the intersection of 2300 E. and Phylden.
 
The purpose of the mixed-use project will also resemble that of the plaza square, with retail shops designated on the main level and office space on the second level.
 
Given the popularity of the Holladay Plaza since its completion, it is not surprising to hear the majority of residents are looking forward to another development offering new places to shop and dine.
 
“Generally, people are excited about the new opportunities for shopping, eating and socializing that will come to the Village area with the development on this block,” Allred said.
 
According to Holladay City Planner Jon Teerlink, at this time there are no finalized building completion timelines or tenant agreements for the potential shops and dining that might inhabit the new development. However, the uncertainty of who may move in should not concern residents.
 
Teerlink stressed the vigilance the city takes in approving applications. “Standards for the Holladay Village development are set fairly high. While we strive to meet the property owners’ timeline for completion, it does take time for the planning commission to carefully analyze each application to ensure the projects will meet those standards,” Teerlink said.
 
Harmons Grocery aside, although there is uncertainty in who will move and exactly when the new development will be completed, the majority of residents are looking forward to the potential this change will bring to the Holladay Village area.

harmons great harvest holladay village holladay plaza rice basil

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    01/23/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Magic Trick Tuesday

    01/24/2017
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    Join us for every Tuesday for Trippy Tuesday! Come get some free entertainment, magic and comedy...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    01/25/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Jordan World Circus 2017

    01/25/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    "EARLY DISCOUNT AVAILABLE NOW" With three rings of affordable family fun, "The Jordan Circus" ...

  • Jordan World Circus 2017

    01/26/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    "EARLY DISCOUNT AVAILABLE NOW" With three rings of affordable family fun, "The Jordan Circus" ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    01/27/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Salt lake used car meet

    01/28/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Salt lake used cars meet is the most efficient way to sell your car fast by getting it in front o...

  • Salt lake used car meet

    01/28/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Salt lake used cars meet is the most efficient way to sell your car fast by getting it in front ...

  • Salt lake used car meet

    01/28/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Salt lake used cars meet is the most efficient way to sell your car fast by getting it in front o...

  • Salt lake used car meet

    01/28/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Salt lake used cars meet is the most efficient way to sell your car fast by getting it in front o...

  • Salt lake used car meet

    01/28/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Salt lake used cars meet is the most efficient way to sell your car fast by getting it in front o...

  • Salt lake used car meet

    01/28/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Salt lake used cars meet is the most efficient way to sell your car fast by getting it in front o...

  • Salt lake used car meet

    01/28/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Salt lake used cars meet is the most efficient way to sell your car fast by getting it in front o...

  • Salt lake used car meet

    01/28/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Salt lake used cars meet is the most efficient way to sell your car fast by getting it in front o...

  • Title: A Little Bit of Everything: Music for All

    01/28/2017
    07:30PM — 09:00PM

    Please join the Murray Concert Band on 1/28/17 at 7:30 Hillcrest Jr. High 178E 5300S Murray,...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    01/23/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Magic Trick Tuesday

    01/24/2017
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    Join us for every Tuesday for Trippy Tuesday! Come get some free entertainment, magic and comedy...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    01/25/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Jordan World Circus 2017

    01/25/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    "EARLY DISCOUNT AVAILABLE NOW" With three rings of affordable family fun, "The Jordan Circus" ...

  • Jordan World Circus 2017

    01/26/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    "EARLY DISCOUNT AVAILABLE NOW" With three rings of affordable family fun, "The Jordan Circus" ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    01/27/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Salt lake used car meet

    01/28/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Salt lake used cars meet is the most efficient way to sell your car fast by getting it in front o...

  • Salt lake used car meet

    01/28/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Salt lake used cars meet is the most efficient way to sell your car fast by getting it in front ...

  • Salt lake used car meet

    01/28/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Salt lake used cars meet is the most efficient way to sell your car fast by getting it in front o...

  • Salt lake used car meet

    01/28/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Salt lake used cars meet is the most efficient way to sell your car fast by getting it in front o...

  • Salt lake used car meet

    01/28/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Salt lake used cars meet is the most efficient way to sell your car fast by getting it in front o...

  • Salt lake used car meet

    01/28/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Salt lake used cars meet is the most efficient way to sell your car fast by getting it in front o...

  • Salt lake used car meet

    01/28/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Salt lake used cars meet is the most efficient way to sell your car fast by getting it in front o...

  • Salt lake used car meet

    01/28/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Salt lake used cars meet is the most efficient way to sell your car fast by getting it in front o...

  • Title: A Little Bit of Everything: Music for All

    01/28/2017
    07:30PM — 09:00PM

    Please join the Murray Concert Band on 1/28/17 at 7:30 Hillcrest Jr. High 178E 5300S Murray,...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    01/29/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    01/30/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Magic Trick Tuesday

    01/31/2017
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    Join us for every Tuesday for Trippy Tuesday! Come get some free entertainment, magic and comedy...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    02/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    02/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    02/05/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    02/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Overcoming Fear Workshop

    02/07/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    When you think about who you want to become, do you feel overwhelmed and a little hopeless? Do yo...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    02/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    02/10/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    02/12/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    02/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

Online Edition Holladay
Online Edition Cottonwood Heights
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Cottonwood Holladay Journal